Planned Parenthood Dropping Racist Margaret Sanger Name is Like Just “Changing the Name of Auschwitz”

Black pro-life leaders criticized Planned Parenthood for dropping its racist founder’s name this week while continuing to kill hundreds of thousands of unborn babies in abortions each year.

Roland Warren, CEO of pro-life pregnancy center organization Care Net, told Fox News, “For me, this was kind of like changing the name of Auschwitz,” the Nazi concentration camp.

On Tuesday, the Greater New York branch of the abortion chain publicly distanced itself from its founder, Margaret Sanger, by removing her name from its building amid accusations of “systemic racism” within the organization.

Sanger, who founded Planned Parenthood in New York in 1916, was a well-known eugenicist who believed certain groups of human beings were “weeds,” “reckless breeders” and “morons” who should not have children.

Warren said the abortion chain’s attempt to distance itself from Sanger is “pointless” unless it also stops carrying out her discriminatory, racist beliefs, according to the report. He said Sanger wanted to reduce the Black population, and Planned Parenthood is doing just that.

Since abortion became legal nation-wide in 1973, an estimated 20 million unborn black babies have been aborted in America, and Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion group in the U.S. In New York City, where Sanger started the abortion chain, city health data indicates that more African American babies are aborted in the city than are born each year.

“Margaret Sanger historically wanted to do harm to people and populations of color. Her original fundamentals remain intact and endemic to this day,” said Angela Stanton-King, a pro-life advocate and U.S. congressional candidate in Georgia.

She told Fox News that Planned Parenthood is playing a “blatant game of ‘genocide-lite’” targeting the Black community.

Fellow pro-life leaders Cherilyn Holloway and Christina Bennett accused the abortion chain of pretending to be a friend to Black women while lying to them about their bodies and unborn babies.

“You’re still dismembering children … lying to [Black women] about fetal development, saying it’s a clump of tissue, and not giving them the care that they need, then you’re doing exactly what Sanger wanted,” Bennett said.

Planned Parenthood denied the accusations in a statement: “Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantliziling. The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

But Planned Parenthood targets minority communities. It also fights against legislation that protects unborn babies from discrimination based on their sex, race or a disability. And its leaders have no hesitation to say publicly that “EVERY reason to have an abortion is a valid reason,” including for sex-selection, race and disabilities like Down syndrome.

This is what Sanger advocated for. She helped to lead the eugenics movement, frequently promoting discrimination through her writing and speaking, including in a speech to the KKK in 1926.

In her book “Pivot of Civilization,” Sanger described certain groups of human beings as “human weeds,” “reckless breeders” and “spawning … human beings who never should have been born.”

She also wrote about getting rid of people with diseases and disabilities through sterilization and segregation, describing these “morons” as “a dead weight of human waste.” And in a 1939 letter to a friend, she wrote, “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.”

Today, Planned Parenthood is a billion-dollar abortion chain that kills more unborn babies in abortions than any other group in the U.S. Last year, it reported more than 345,000 abortions, a record number, while providing fewer actual health care services and seeing fewer patients.