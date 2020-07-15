Gavin Newsom Didn’t Just Close Churches, He Also Banned In-Home Fellowship Meetings

The Bible tells us that gathering as brothers and sisters in Christ is an important part of our faith. Matthew 18:20 says, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”

In fact, the Greek word for church is “ecclesia,” which means “assembly.” Yet, CA Gov. Gavin Newsom has decreed this basic and important tenet of worship is totally banned in his state!

First, Newsom tried to limit all churches, regardless of their size, to just 10 people total in the building. Then he banned singing and chanting. And on Tuesday, Gov. Newsom issued a new edict via the State’s Public Health Officer dictating that about 80 percent of California’s faithful may not gather for any worship, no matter how small the gathering.

As of July 13, ALL indoor services are banned in 30 counties, even IN-HOME Bible studies and fellowship. More counties may be added by King Newsom. In the other counties, the worship attendance is limited to 25 percent of building capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. But, singing and chanting is also banned, and this includes in-home Bible studies and fellowship meetings.

Yet the very order that bans indoor church and in-home Bible studies specifically ALLOWS PROTESTS.

Under California’s latest directive, you can engage in revolutionary riots tearing businesses and neighborhoods apart, but you cannot have a Bible study with your neighbor or friend in your own home.

Liberty Counsel will be filing suit against Gov. Newsom on behalf of Pastor Samuel Rodriguez, who is president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC). The NHCLC represents 42,000 churches nationwide. Sam is also the senior pastor of churches in Sacramento and Los Angeles. The suit will also include many other churches in California.

Gov. Newsom used the tired old COVID excuse as his justification for stealing the constitutional rights of California’s Christians. But according to empirical data from the CDC, COVID has a death rate of around 0.26% – about the same rate as a tough flu year.

SIGN THE PETITION: Stop Infanticide! Stop Abortions Up to Birth!

Not only has Gov. Newsom supported the mass protests, for months it has been well-known that he has welcomed COVID-positive people to cross the border with Mexico and flood the California hospitals.

Once tyrannical governors taste power, they want more.

Perhaps such governors know that Christians overwhelmingly made the difference in defeating Hillary Clinton and putting Donald Trump in the White House. One wonders if these outrageous restrictions will miraculously disappear after the 2020 election.

The U.S. Intelligence agencies attempted to subvert the 2016 election.

Then it was the “Russia Collusion” and the Mueller investigation.

When that didn’t work, they tried “impeachment” … and failed again.

When COVID struck, leftists used it as an opportunity to shut down the booming economy that President Trump rebuilt from the ashes of the Obama administration. These restrictions left millions unemployed and struggling.

Then the riots began and spread throughout the country, which Democrats and their mainstream media accomplices initially tried to blame on supporters of law and order. The same Democrat governors that have the most severe restrictions on churches publicly support the mass protests (CA, IL, ME, MN, NJ, NJ, VA and more).

Now, it seems that many governors and local officials prefer to keep people of faith locked in our homes and out of our churches. And in California, Gov. Newsom even bans home fellowship!

Gov. Newsom, I have news for you – you cannot chain the Word of God and the Holy Spirit! It won’t work.

It is not a stretch to imagine these local and state tyrants will try to keep draconian lockdowns in place until after the election. And then, be prepared for the next round when they want to force you to take an untested vaccine.

The restrictions on churches and houses of worship are illegal and unconstitutional. The First Amendment protects the right to worship as you please and without government interference.

If we allow tyrannical government officials to rob us of our inalienable right to religious freedom, they will take more and more, until religious freedom is lost forever — and all the other liberties we have will also disappear.

LifeNews Note: Mat Staver is the Chairman of Liberty Counsel Action and Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel.