Abortion is the Leading Cause of Death Worldwide, Killing 73 Million People Every Year

A startling new report estimates the world now is killing 73 million unborn babies in abortions every year.

The number from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, United Nations and World Health Organization is much higher than other recent estimates. One figure, which LifeNews.com reported about earlier this year, put the number of abortions world-wide at 42.6 million in 2021.

Live Action News reports the Guttmacher study came to the 73 million estimate by looking at abortion data from more than 100 countries between 2015 and 2019. In those five years, the researchers believe a horrific 365 million abortions took place across the world.

According to the study, 61 percent of women facing unintended pregnancies had abortions, an 18-percent increase compared to abortions in the 1990s.

However, the study also suggests pro-life laws do save babies’ lives.

Guttmacher researcher Jonathan Bearak found that 70 percent of women with unintended pregnancies have abortions in countries where abortion is “broadly legal,” compared to 50 percent in countries where abortions are restricted or banned, according to Live Action.

“This study adds to the body of data which shows that an important reason behind the long-term decline in the U.S. abortion rate is because a higher percentage of unintended pregnancies are being carried to term,” Dr. Michael New, a research associate at the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, told Live Action News.

New also questioned the accuracy of the new global abortion number, saying some of the data came from developing countries and may not be reliable.

“There are six developed countries that have substantive legal protections for preborn children in place (Andorra, Malta, Monaco, San Marino, Lichtenstein, Poland),” he told Live Action. “However, the only developed country with protections for preborn children that is included in the dataset is Poland. Ireland had legal protections for preborn children in place until 2018. Data from Ireland is not included in the dataset either.”

Whatever the true count is, the number of unborn babies killed in abortions every year is beyond mind-boggling.

When contrasting the abortion numbers to other causes of death, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, traffic accidents and suicide, abortions far outnumbered every other cause. By contrast, 8.7 million people died from cancer in 2021, 5 million from smoking, 13 million from disease, and 1.7 million died of HIV/AIDS, according to Worldometer, an independent site that collects data from governments and other reputable organizations and then reports the data, along with estimates and projections, based on those numbers.

An estimate 58.7 million people died last year from causes other than abortion. If the new Guttmacher study correct, that number actually should be twice as high.

Tragically, however, unborn babies are not recognized as human beings even though biology indicates that they are unique, living human beings from the moment of conception and they die brutal, violent deaths in abortions.