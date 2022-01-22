Joe Biden Celebrates Roe vs. Wade Decision That Has Killed 63 Million Babies in Abortions

Joe Biden today released a statement celebrating the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision that has resulted in killing 63.5 million babies abortions. The decision, handed down on January 22, 1973, overturned pro-life laws offering protection for unborn children in most states across the country, and made abortions legal and virtually unlimited.

Biden’s statement falsely claims there is a right to abortion in the Constitution even though no such right exists.

Here is the statement:

The constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago today is under assault as never before. It is a right we believe should be codified into law, and we pledge to defend it with every tool we possess. We are deeply committed to protecting access to health care, including reproductive health care—and to ensuring that this country is not pushed backwards on women's equality. In recent years, we have seen efforts to restrict access to reproductive health care increase at an alarming rate. In Texas, Mississippi, and many other states around the country, access to reproductive health care is under attack. These state restrictions constrain the freedom of all women. And they are particularly devastating for those who have fewer options and fewer resources, such as those in underserved communities, including communities of color and many in rural areas. The Biden-Harris Administration strongly supports efforts to codify Roe, and we will continue to work with Congress on the Women's Health Protection Act. All people deserve access to reproductive health care regardless of their gender, income, race, zip code, health insurance status, immigration status, disability, or sexual orientation. And the continued defense of this constitutional right is essential to our health, safety, and progress as a nation. We must ensure that our daughters and granddaughters have the same fundamental rights that their mothers and grandmothers fought for and won on this day, 49 years ago—including leaders like the late Sarah Weddington, whose successful arguments before the Supreme Court led to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. At this pivotal moment, we recommit to strengthening access to critical reproductive health care, defending the constitutional right established by Roe, and protecting the freedom of all people to build their own future.

Biden’s celebrating of abortion is not surprising given that he has governed as the most pro-abortion president in history.

In the last two years, several states have approved new legislation making abortions legal up to the moment of birth. The state of New York led the way and even infamously cheered passage of the bill for unlimited abortions and lit up One World Tower pink to literally cheer baby-killing. Other states like Illinois, New Mexico, Vermont and Massachusetts followed suit — either passing or attempting to pass laws overturning every single pro-life law in the state and implementing unfettered access to abortion any time, for any reason and at taxpayer expense.

This year, New Jersey passed a law legalizing aboritons up to birth.

Biden and Harris want to take that nationwide — with a plan to “codify” Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, the companion Supreme Court cases from 1973 that allowed unlimited abortions up to birth for virtually any reason unless states limited abortions after viability.

During a White House press conference yesterday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is in league with top Democrats in the House and Senate to push for a vote on legislation that would overturn every pro-life law in the country and implement legalized abortion up to birth. Psaki says Joe Biden is “continuing to work with Congress” to pass a radical bill in Congress that would overturn every pro-life law in America and usher in abortions up to birth nationwide. The measure is misnamed the “Women’s Health Protection Act.”

The so-called Women’s Health Protection Act (H.R. 3755) would be the most radical bill every passed on abortion.

“The Women’s Health Protection Act is designed to remove all legal protections for unborn children on both the federal and state levels,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life (NRLC). “The Women’s Health Protection Act is, in effect, the Abortion-Without-Limits-Until Birth Act.”

Tobias continued, “The only ones to benefit from this legislation would be abortionists and abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood. This legislation endangers women and their unborn children, would expand taxpayer funding of abortion, and would no longer require that a woman be given information about the development of her unborn child.”

Among the protective laws that the bill would nullify:

· Requirements to provide women seeking abortion with specific information on their unborn child and on alternatives to abortion;

· Laws providing reflection periods (waiting periods);

· Laws allowing medical professionals to opt-out of providing abortions;

· Laws limiting the performance of abortions to licensed physicians;

· Bans on elective abortion after 20 weeks when an unborn child is capable of feeling pain;

· Bans on the use of abortion as a method of sex selection. Anti-sex selection laws generally have broad public support in the states in which they are enacted, including support from substantial majorities of women.

The bill would also undo most previously enacted federal limits on abortion, including federal conscience protection laws and most, if not all, limits on government funding of abortion.

“According to pro-abortion groups, if this law is enacted, abortion-on-demand would be allowed in all 50 states, even if Roe v. Wade is weakened or overturned. Elective abortion would become the procedure that must always be facilitated – never delayed, never impeded to the slightest degree,” said Jennifer Popik, J.D., director of Federal Legislation for National Right to Life. “This legislation would invalidate nearly all existing state limitations on abortion.”

Decades ago, Biden called himself pro-life and even supported the Hyde Amendment before flip-flopping during the presidential election to appears abortion activists. Now, as pro-life leader note, he’s a full-fledged evangelist for abortion.

“Joe Biden’s evolution into a virulent supporter of abortion on demand has been solidified by his record number of pro-abortion executive orders and reversal of pro-life policies,” says Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life.

Tobias continued, “No one should be surprised at Biden’s actions. In past statements, he has made clear his support for taxpayer funding of abortion and his support for late-term abortions, and abortions performed on unborn children who are capable of feeling pain.”

Voters do not want abortion on demand, but the billion-dollar abortion industry does and pro-abortion groups spend tens of millions of dollars on elections each year. Biden is aligning himself with them, not with the American people or the rights of the most vulnerable human beings in the country.

For most Americans, the day the Supreme Court handed down its decision was a day to mourn — a day to mourn the loss of tens of millions of unborn children — sons and daughters, brothers and sisters lost to a world that values choice over compassion. It was a day to mourn the damage abortion does to women — the medical problems, the mental health issues, the damaging of relationships with friends and family, and the destruction of relationships with God.

It was a day to mourn the culture of death abortion has brought to our nation and our world. A culture that believes death is a solution for those who are considered too old or too ill. A culture that believes human life is a commodity to be created and manipulated.