Elon Musk Says Depopulation is a Problem: “Civilization is Going to Crumble” if People Don’t Have More Kids

Billionaire Elon Musk dismissed all the fear-mongering about overpopulation Tuesday in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying people really should be concerned about rapidly declining birth rates.

Summit News reports Musk, the founder of Space X and CEO of Tesla, gave a wide-ranging interview to the Journal during its CEO Council in Washington, D.C.

Unlike other famous billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett who believe the world is growing overpopulated, Musk said depopulation is the real problem.

“I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate,” Musk said. “Please look at the numbers. If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words.”

He said there are “not enough people” on Earth, pointing to labor shortages.

“And yet so many people, including smart people, think that there are too many people in the world and think that the population is growing out of control,” he continued.

When the Journal asked Musk if that is why he has six children, he answered, “I’m trying to set a good example,” later joking, “I practice what I preach.”

Rich and powerful voices have been stoking fears about overpopulation for more than a century, but, as Musk said, these fears have been widely overblown – sometimes with disastrous results.

Gates and Buffett, for example, donate massive amounts of money to pro-abortion groups that push abortion on families across the world. Worldometer estimates 42 million unborn babies are aborted every year.

And China’s notorious one child policy, which was established in 1980 to curb the population, led to numerous human rights abuses including forced sterilizations and forced abortions through all nine months of pregnancy.

The past several years have brought more voices like Musk’s warning of the threat of depopulation. A 2020 study in “The Lancet,” a prestigious medical journal, predicted the global fertility rate will drop drastically through 2100 – with devastating consequences on the whole of society.

According to the study, 183 of 195 countries are expected to have a fertility rate below replacement level by the end of the century.

“While population decline is potentially good news for reducing carbon emissions and stress on food systems, with more old people and fewer young people, economic challenges will arise as societies struggle to grow with fewer workers and taxpayers, and countries’ abilities to generate the wealth needed to fund social support and health care for the elderly are reduced,” said Professor Stein Emil Vollset, the lead author of the study.

Recent reports also highlight how older Chinese adults are worried about having no one to care for them in their old age. A number of other Asian and European countries also are beginning to focus on the growing problem as birth rates continue to decline and their populations grow old.