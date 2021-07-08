Fauci Funded Research With Body Parts From Viable, Healthy Babies Killed in Abortions

Anthony Fauci’s agency is using American tax dollars to fund unethical experiments with body parts from potentially viable, healthy aborted babies.

Fauci, Joe Biden’s chief medical officer, also leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

A new investigation by the Daily Wire found that Fauci’s agency supported a study at the University of California-San Francisco that used organs from 18 to 23 week aborted babies to study bacterial growth.

The study “Viable bacterial colonization is highly limited in the human intestine in utero” was published in February 2020 in the journal “Nature Medicine.”

According to the study, researchers used “donated” intestine, kidneys, spleens and lymph nodes from aborted babies at 18 to 23 weeks gestation. The babies’ organs came from the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, the study noted.

LifeNews is now on GETTR. Please follow us for the latest pro-life news at https://gettr.com/user/lifenewshq

The babies’ organs “were collected by a single operator using sterile tools within 10 minutes of termination procedure and placed into sterile containers” and then “transported in media on ice and processed within 2 hours after collection,” according to the study.

The researchers acknowledged several sources of taxpayer funding that they used to conduct their study, including a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases grant from which the university used $113,727 since 2017 (Grant No. F31 AI136336), the Daily Wire reports. Other taxpayer-funded grants came from the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health.

The group that initially discovered the study, Pro-Life San Francisco, has been urging UCSF to stop its unethical abortion and research practices, according to the report.

Earlier this week, Pro-Life San Francisco released documents it received from the university through a public documents request showing how UCSF is harvesting aborted babies’ genitalia and other organs for research.

Unbeknownst to most Americans, their tax dollars are funding these disturbing, unethical abortion practices.

Earlier this summer, David Daleiden, founder of the Center for Medical Progress, told Townhall that Fauci’s agency also gave $61 million to the University of Pittsburgh in 2019 for scientific research, and some of that money funded gristly experiments involving aborted baby body parts being attached to mice and rats.

In one study, scientists used scalps from aborted babies between 18 and 20 weeks of pregnancy to create “humanized” mice and rats to study the human immune system. The researchers described it as “full-thickness human skin.”

Along with their article, the researchers published photos of their experiment – horrific images that show tufts of babies’ hair growing on the rodents.

Under the Obama administration, at least $77 million tax dollars were spent on research projects that used aborted baby body parts, according to The Hill. The Trump administration cut off funding to the unethical research and created a new ethical advisory board to prevent further funding. However, the Biden administration quickly reversed the actions earlier this year.