Anthony Fauci Partners With Planned Parenthood Abortion Biz for Health Care Webinar

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, participated in a health care event Wednesday with the nation’s largest abortion chain, Planned Parenthood.

Live Action News reports The Hill hosted the webinar, “Future of Healthcare: Bold Bets in Health,” with Fauci and a number of prominent medical figures and politicians.

Interestingly, it appears the only sponsor of the event was Planned Parenthood. The billion-dollar abortion chain describes the killing of unborn babies in elective abortions as “health care.” It does about 40 percent of all abortions in the U.S.

Other listed speakers included U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Acting Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Dr. Janet Woodcock, and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a pro-abortion Democrat from Michigan.

They discussed “how we can push the frontiers of science and lean forward on innovation, all while keeping rising costs in check,” according to The Hill.

Live Action commented on the troubling link between the abortion chain and America’s top medical leaders:

The fact that Planned Parenthood appears to be the sole sponsor of this event featuring policymakers and doctors who work for the government appears to present a serious conflict of interest. Over the last decade, Planned Parenthood has committed 3.3 million abortions and has received nearly $6 billion from U.S. taxpayers. The organization’s political arm donates millions to the campaigns of politicians. Sen. Stabenow has been called an “unwavering champion for Planned Parenthood.”

Meanwhile, Woodcock granted a major wish of the abortion chain earlier this spring when she decided to stop enforcing FDA safety regulations on abortion drugs, a dangerous decision for women as well as unborn babies. Now, Planned Parenthood can sell abortion drugs to women through the mail without ever seeing them in person.

Fauci also has connections to abortion and taxpayer funding. Earlier this week, LifeNews wrote about how his federal agency gave more than $400,000 to support a grisly experiment that involved scalping second-trimester aborted babies and then implanting their skins onto rodents.

Planned Parenthood is primarily an abortion advocacy group and abortion provider, not a health care group, and its own annual reports provide proof.

Last year, Planned Parenthood reported 354,871 abortions, a 3.5 percent increase from the year before. In contrast, its prenatal services decreased from 9,789 to 8,626 (about 12 percent), and adoption referrals dropped 40 percent to 4,279 that year. Its cancer screenings and contraception services, perhaps Planned Parenthood’s most widely-touted service, also have dropped steadily over the past decade. At the same time, it has reported record revenues, including taxpayer funding.

Its current and former CEOs, Leana Wen and Alexis McGill Johnson, also have publicly attested to its focus on abortion. Wen described abortion as Planned Parenthood’s “core mission” in 2019 and Johnson recently told the Washington Post that she is “proud” that they do abortions because “abortion is health care.”