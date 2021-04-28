Pro-Life Groups Slam Joe Biden’s First 100 Days in Office: “Unprecedented Abortion Extremism”

Catholic and pro-life groups are launching campaigns highlighting the “unprecedented abortion extremism” of President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

The national Catholic advocacy organization Catholic Vote and the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List each launched websites tracking the steps Biden has already taken to promote abortion and progressive agendas. The sites will continue tracking the Biden administration’s moves in order to keep both Catholic and pro-life voters aware of Biden’s policies.

While SBA List will focus on Biden’s pro-abortion agenda, Catholic Vote will also focus on Biden actions pertinent to Catholic voters, such as transgender ideology.

“It can be easy to forget about the many harmful policy changes underway when the accumulated attacks on Catholics are so frequent and come from nearly every corner of this administration,” Catholic Vote President Brian Burch told the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday. “We won’t forget. And we are making sure every Catholic doesn’t either.”

Despite Biden’s frequent references to his faith throughout his political career, the former vice president has drawn criticism for supporting and advocating for policies which the Catholic Church explicitly opposes.

Catholic Vote has become one of the president’s most persistent critics, frequently pointing out inconsistency between Biden’s professed faith and his presidential actions.

SBA List organized the Biden administration’s agenda into five categories, the organization announced in a press release: forcing taxpayers to fund the abortion industry at home and overseas, suppressing and eliminating the rights of pro-life Americans and coercing pro-life medical personnel into participating in abortions, expanding extreme abortion policy that most Americans reject, appointing the most pro-abortion cabinet in U.S. history, and changing foundational American institutions to expand abortion access.

“Susan B. Anthony List is tracking pro-abortion advocacy and policymaking from both the White House and Congress to ensure activists, legislators, and media understand the sharp contrast between the ‘unity’ President Biden called for in his inaugural address and the extreme policies implemented by the unified pro-abortion government,” SBA List said in a press release.

Catholic Vote’s “The Biden Report: A Timeline for Catholics” currently features over 40 different orders, actions, or statements the president has made that contradict the Catholic faith. This includes White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s Tuesday comments that the White House “respectfully disagrees” with the Catholic Church on the use of aborted fetal tissue for research, the Biden administration lifting restrictions on at-home abortion drugs, and more.

Psaki and most media also celebrate Biden as a “devout” Catholic without noting the divergence from Catholic teaching. Others suggest that the Catholic sentiment is changing due to public opinion on these topics — though Catholic teaching has not changed.

The Catholic Church teaches that abortion is “a crime against human life,” “constitutes a grave offense” and that a person who obtains an abortion is automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church.

LifeNews Note: Mary Margaret Olohan writes for Daily Caller. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.