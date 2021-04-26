Obama-Biden Admin Paid $2,000 Per Aborted Baby Part for Research, $12,000 for Box of Aborted Baby Parts

American taxpayers are being forced to fund unethical scientific experiments using fingers, scalps, livers and other organs harvested from aborted babies.

New details about the disturbing practice of harvesting aborted baby body parts for scientific research and how American taxpayers are being forced to pay for them were published earlier this month at Judicial Watch. The watchdog organization released nearly 600 pages of government records that it obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request pertaining to these unethical practices.

One experiment funded under the Obama-Biden administration paid approximately $2,000 per aborted baby for an experiment creating “humanized mice,” according to The Federalist.

The details of experiment were outlined in an email exchange dated Sept. 27, 2012, between U.S. Food and Drug Administration veterinary medical official Dr. Kristina Howard and Advanced Bioscience Resources procurement manager Perrin Larton.

Advanced Bioscience Resources is a human tissue procurement group that harvests aborted baby body parts in partnership with Planned Parenthood and other abortion facilities.

In the email, Howard submitted a request to Larton for “one set of tissue (thymus/liver) approx. twice monthly,” to “fresh; shipped on wet ice.” The aborted babies were to be between 16 and 24 weeks gestation, according to the email.

Each aborted baby part cost approximately $2,000, “adding up to $12,000 per average box of tissue with shipping and packaging fees,” according to The Federalist. These were paid for by American taxpayers through the FDA.

In the email, Howard explained that researchers planned to use the aborted babies’ organs for “testing biologic drug products for product quality and safety.” To do this, the scientists would create “humanized mice” by implanting “fetal liver and thymus tissues into severely immune compromised mice,” according to the email.

This is just one of many discoveries by Judicial Watch and others about how taxpayers are being forced to pay for aborted babies’ body parts for research.

Heightened outrage due to the Center for Medical Progress investigation of Planned Parenthood and other reports prompted President Donald Trump’s administration to stop funding these unethical purchases.

However, earlier this month, President Joe Biden’s administration reversed those actions and allowed tax dollars to be used for research using aborted baby body parts again.

Based on the documents obtained by Judicial Watch, the federal government spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to buy body parts from aborted babies from Advanced Bioscience Resources. The documents include emails between the FDA and Advanced Bioscience Resources between 2012 and 2018, the year when the Trump administration cut off funding.

Last year, Judicial Watch also released 165 pages of records from the FDA through a Freedom of Information Request regarding the purchase of aborted baby body parts. The watchdog organization has been investigating how tax dollars are being used to pay for unethical research using body parts from aborted babies.

Several years ago, David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress also uncovered evidence of potentially illegal sales of human body parts by Planned Parenthood. The undercover investigation found abortionists allegedly putting women’s lives at risk by altering abortion procedures to better harvest aborted baby parts. The investigators also found evidence of possible patient privacy violations.