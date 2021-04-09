Judge Permanently Bans David Daleiden From Releasing More Videos Exposing Planned Parenthood

As expected, a federal judge who has ties to Planned Parenthood permanently blocked undercover journalist David Daleiden this week from releasing additional videos that Daleiden says show evidence of infanticide in the abortion industry.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the permanent injunction at the request of the National Abortion Federation (NAF) and demanded that Daleiden turn over the video footage, according to lawyers representing NAF.

The order applies to about 200 hours of video footage that Daleiden and other undercover investigators with the Center for Medical Progress recorded at a NAF conference.

Additionally, the judge granted NAF lawyers’ motion for summary judgment in the case. NAF sued Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress for breach of contract.

“What’s on the footage from abortion industry tradeshows that [Planned Parenthood] leaders are so desperate to cover up?” Daleiden responded on Twitter Thursday. “Maybe it has something to do with the baby parts companies sponsoring the tradeshow? Maybe with our expert who says the [conversations] show infanticide? The truth must be revealed.”

In February, Daleiden’s lawyer Peter Breen, of the Thomas More Society, told the judge that releasing the undercover footage is a matter of “public interest.” Breen said police and lawmakers especially should be allowed to view the videos if they are investigating NAF or Planned Parenthood.

But Orrick disagreed, arguing in his ruling that he personally reviewed the recordings and found “no criminal activity,” Breitbart reports.

Here’s more from The Federalist:

Daleiden’s defense team was hoping an expert report from an OB-GYN and longtime abortionist Forrest Smith, who reviewed the videos and testified that Planned Planned employees violated standard medical practices, would contradict Orrick’s own findings … It appears Orrick had no problem finding a way to disregard Smith’s report altogether, to instead rely on his own “personal review” of the videos. In deciding whether the videos are of “public interest,” Orrick admitted that the Center for Medical Progress’s investigations “resulted in government investigations, criminal prosecutions, and regulatory activity,” but determined once again that the videos he watched “disclosed no criminal activity.”

In a statement, the Center for Medical Progress said Smith, the longest-practicing abortion provider in the U.S., reviewed the videos and found evidence of infanticide and sales of aborted baby body parts.

The judge’s “decision hides the most incriminating and damning footage under the fig leaf of trade show exhibit agreements which explicitly permitted exhibitor recording,” the organization said.

Meanwhile, NAF celebrated the ruling, arguing that the release of the additional videos could lead to “harassment, threats and violence directed at NAF, its members and abortion providers generally.”

The NAF case is one of several against Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress. Planned Parenthood also sued, and the state attorney general’s office, under the leadership of current HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Vice President Kamala Harris, is pursuing criminal charges against him.

Daleiden and the CMP investigation did a lot of damage to the abortion industry when they revealed Planned Parenthood’s baby body parts operation. Not only did the undercover investigation raise concerns about potentially illegal sales of human body parts, but it also uncovered evidence of abortionists allegedly putting women’s lives at risk by altering abortion procedures to better harvest aborted baby parts. The investigators also found evidence of possible patient privacy violations.

These findings prompted investigations by the U.S. House and Senate, as well as a number of states. The House and Senate investigations both recommended that the Department of Justice investigate Planned Parenthood after finding strong evidence that the abortion chain broke the law. The Department of Justice is investigating.

Two of Planned Parenthood’s business partners in Orange County, California also admitted to selling aborted baby body parts in a $7.8 million settlement with the county district attorney’s office.

However, Planned Parenthood and NAF repeatedly have denied all allegations of wrong-doing, and many news outlets now parrot their claim that the undercover videos were deceptively edited. An independent forensics investigation verified that the videos were authentic.

Some undercover videos show how Planned Parenthood employees callously and flippantly negotiated the price of tiny baby hearts, lungs, livers and brains. Other evidence indicates the abortion giant may have broken HIPAA patient privacy laws.

