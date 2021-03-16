Catholic Archbishop: Biden Should Not Receive Communion Because He’s Radically Pro-Abortion

Catholic Archbishop Joseph Naumann spoke out again this week against President Joe Biden receiving communion unless he repents of his radical pro-abortion actions.

Naumann, who chairs the U.S. Catholic bishops’ pro-life committee, told The Atlantic that Biden cannot claim to be a “devout Catholic” while supporting policies that destroy innocent unborn babies’ lives.

Biden “doesn’t believe what we believe about the sacredness of human life,” Naumann said, according to the Daily Wire. And unless he repents, he should not receive the Eucharist, the archbishop continued.

“Obviously, the president doesn’t believe what we believe about the sacredness of human life, or he wouldn’t be taking the actions that he is,” Naumann said. “And yet, he continues to receive the Eucharist. We can’t judge his heart. But we consider the action itself a grave moral evil.”

Follow LifeNews.com on Instagram for pro-life pictures and videos.

He said the president’s repeated claims to faith coupled with his anti-Catholic policies have created a difficult challenge for Catholic leaders.

“One of the issues is the extent to which he supports legalized abortion, even to the point of wanting all Americans to fund abortion,” Naumann said. “But the bigger issue, for us … is that he does these things, and then in reply to questions about them, he or his press secretary says, ‘Biden’s a devout Catholic.’ Whether he intends it or not, he’s basically saying to people, ‘You can be a good Catholic and do similar things.’”

Biden already has made abortion on demand a priority in his administration. Just two days after taking office, he celebrated the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that led to the unnecessary killing of more than 62 million unborn babies in abortions.

Days later, Biden got rid of the Mexico City Policy and restored tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to the International Planned Parenthood Federation, which kills unborn babies in abortions around the world. Pro-life leaders warned that the money will be used to pressure countries in Africa and South America to legalize the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

Then, last week, he signed a funding bill that, for the first time in 40 years, will force taxpayers to pay for abortions both in the United States and in countries across the world.

Naumann told The Atlantic that supporting pro-abortion policies has “similar gravity” to the act of killing an unborn baby in an abortion.

“They’re obviously not identical things. But he’s formally cooperating in abortion by his actions,” the archbishop said. “He intends to make abortion available and accessible, to promote it, even help pay for it. He wants to force everybody else to do this as well, even if it violates their consciences.”

On religious freedom and the family, Biden also is taking actions that openly oppose the Catholic Church. One of his top priorities is the Equality Act, which would strip away conscience protections for pro-life medical workers and create a “right” to demand an abortion.

Biden’s choices to help lead his administration are even more radical. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the nominee for health secretary, is fighting in court against a charity of nuns who serve the poor and elderly. He also defended a law that would have forced pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise abortions, and he is prosecuting the undercover journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood’s aborted baby body parts trade.

For these and other reasons, Biden’s presidency has caused increasing controversy in the Catholic Church. The bishops have been debating whether Biden should receive communion because he openly defies the sanctity of human life and other church teachings. Some bishops have said the president should not participate in the sacrament until he repents, while others say he should be allowed to receive the Eucharist.