Joe Biden Wont “Speak Out Against” Uyghur Genocide in China Because It’s Their “Cultural Norm”

During a CNN town hall forum last night, Joe Biden said he would not “speak out against” the forced abortions and genocide taking place in China against the Uyghurs because that is their “cultural norm.” Biden said he won’t denounce the genocide of the Uyghur ethnic minority in China, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping “gets it.”

Biden stated that he refuses to denounce the oppression of the people of Hong Kong, the forceful ending of the China-Taiwan “One China Policy,” and the genocide of the Uyghur Muslims, an ethnic minority group, claiming that “culturally, there are different norms that each country, and they, their leaders are expected to follow.”

China has been “victimized by the outer world” Biden explained and he said he won’t criticize the communist regime’s egregious human rights abuses because “they haven’t been unified at home.”

That is a clear move away from the position President Donald trump took that China’s abhorrent treatment of the Uyghurs, which includes forcing them to have abortions and forcibly sterilizing them to be genocide.

Last month, the United States is first nation in the world to call China’s treatment of the Uighurs “genocide.”

The Trump administration condemned the forced abortions taking place in China and officially determined that China’s campaign of mass internment, forced labor and forced sterilization of over 1 million Muslim minorities in Xinjiang constitutes “genocide” and “crimes against humanity.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released the new designation to describe the Chinese Communist Party’s gross human rights.

“After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that since at least March 2017, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), under the direction and control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has committed crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang,” Pompeo said in a statement, adding in a second determination that the CCP has also committed “genocide” there,” he said in a statement.

Pompeo said “these crimes are ongoing” and include forced abortions and sterilizations.

The new designation came after Pompeo ordered an internal review of China’s policy. Morse Tan, U.S. ambassador-at-large for the Office of Global Criminal Justice, undertook the task to determine whether China’s actions in Xinjiang constituted genocide and crimes against humanity.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced that the U.S. will block cotton from the Uighur region of China, where the communist government engages in human rights abuses such as forced abortions and sterilizations. The U.S. will bar entry of all cotton products and tomatoes from the region.

As LifeNews.com has reported, women in this Chinese region have been forced to have multiple abortions.

The plight of the Uighur women warrants attention not only as a woman’s issue, but also as a human-rights issue. And, once heard, it’s impossible to ignore.

On August 25, headlines revealed that the Trump administration is considering accusing China of genocide due to the country’s treatment of Uighur Muslims. The U.S. government and human-rights groups have already charged China with detaining one to three million minority Muslims in “camps.” Some of the most disturbing reports tell of the government’s abuse of women by weaponizing abortion, sterilization, and birth control. New reports introduce Uighur women who say they were forced to undergo as many as eight forced abortions and obstetricians who claim babies are killed even “after they’d been born.”

On August 17, Radio Free Asia (RFA) published a report by journalists Gulchehra Hoja and Shohret Hoshur. They interviewed a Uighur obstetrician, Hasiyet Abdulla, who confirmed forced abortions and infanticide in China. Before moving to Turkey, she spent more than a decade working in Xinjiang hospitals.

According to Abdulla, each hospital housed a “family-planning unit” that tracked “who had how many kids, when they’d given birth to them.”

Parents are allowed three children in rural areas and two in urban areas – and each child must be three to four years apart from the others. To enforce these rules, the hospitals participated in barbaric practices.

“There were babies born at nine months who we killed after inducing labor,” she said.

Medical staff performed abortions on some women who were “eight and nine months pregnant,” she claimed, and would “even kill the babies after they’d been born.”