Conservative Radio Legend Rush Limbaugh Passes Away, He Always Stood for Pro-Life Values

Conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh passed away on Wednesday morning. At the beginning of his radio program Wednesday, his wife announced that he had passed away from cancer at the age of 70.

Limbaugh was a solid conservative spokesman and often compared to President Ronald Reagan for his skill in sharing conservative values and standing on principles. That include the right to life — as Limbaugh consistently stood for pro-life values in supporting legal protection for unborn children.

Limbaugh was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and, in December, after having a year to reflect on the things that are truly important to him, he shared a heart-tugging mesage with his listeners.

“I wasn’t expected to be alive today,” he said. “I wasn’t expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December. And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I’m feeling pretty good today.”

Most people who pass away aren’t lucky enough to hear their eulogies, he said, but since he has outlived his diagnosis, he’s “been able to receive and hear and process some of the most wonderful, nice things about me that I might not have ever heard had I not gotten sick.”

Limbaugh went on to express how much his listeners mean to him.

“My point in everything today that I’m sharing with you about this is to say thanks and to tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still beating heart, and there’s room for much more. All because I have learned what love really is during this. You know, I have a philosophy there’s good that happens in everything,” he said. “It may not reveal itself immediately, and even in the most dire circumstances, if you just wait, if you just remain open to things, the good in it will reveal itself. And that has happened to me as well in countless, countless ways.”

He likened the gratitude he felt to Lou Gehrig saying during his last baseball game that he felt like the luckiest man in the world.

…But I remember saying to all of you at that time that I had a little bit of understanding of something that had perplexed me for a lot of my life, and that was Lou Gehrig. Lou Gehrig, the Iron Horse, New York Yankees, set the record for consecutive games played until Cal Ripken came along decades later and broke it. And on the day that Lou Gehrig announced that he had his disease that was forcing him to retire from Major League Baseball, he said to the sold-out Yankee Stadium, “Today I feel like the luckiest man on the face of the earth.” I didn’t understand that. I mean, here’s a guy who’d just been diagnosed with the most terminal of terminal diseases, and I said, “This can’t be real. He can’t really think he’s the luckiest guy in the world. This is just something that he’s saying because it will play well.” I don’t mean to be insulting Lou Gehrig; don’t misunderstand. I’m just saying, how in the world if you’re being honest can you feel like you’re the luckiest man on the face of the earth? Well, when I got my diagnosis and when I began to receive all of the outpouring of love and affection from everywhere in my life from so many of you in so many ways and from my family […] and I understand now what Lou Gehrig meant, ’cause I certainly feel like that. I feel extremely fortunate and lucky. (RushLimbaugh.com)

Limbaugh did his best to prepare devoted listeners for the day when he wouldn’t be able to do the show anymore.

“I want to, but the day will come where I’m not going to be able to, and I want you to understand that even when the day comes, I’d like to be here,” he said, adding that it’s because he wants to continually show them his appreciation. “So I hope you all have a great Christmas, a great New Year, and I hope that the things that are in store for all of us in the coming year are certainly better than what we have endured in 2020.

“I don’t know too many people who’ve enjoyed 2020. There are probably some sickos out there who have. But 2021 has to be better,” Limbaugh continued. “We’re gonna try to make it that way here at the EIB Network. Again, folks, thank you so much. I wish there were a way to say it other than ‘thank you.’ You’re just the best. My family is just the best. Thank you. Merry Christmas, everybody, from all of us to all of you.”

One of the top pro-life moments of his career came when he spoke out against the massive censorship of the trial of abortionist Kermit Gosnell.

Limbaugh had a theory about why the mainstream media was so reluctant to cover the murder trial of abortion practitioner Kermit Gosnell. He thought it was because doing so would disrupt the War on Women rhetoric the media had been pushing during the 2012 presidential election.

In the process, as yesterday was evidence, we don’t get what we think the media is for, i.e., news, information that they have learned that we don’t know, passed on to us. That’s what we’ve always thought the media is, and it isn’t anymore. It’s just a political action committee for the Democrat Party. Kermit Gosnell, anybody? Can’t cover that. Covering Gosnell trial, that might hurt our War on Women theme. The Republicans have this War on Women. Meanwhile, it’s an abortion doctor wreaking havoc on everybody in Philadelphia. “Oh, we can’t cover that. There’s no news there.” What do you mean, there’s no news? You got an abortion doctor killing babies that survive abortions and butchering them. It’s sickening, really sickening, squalid stuff. Can’t report that because there’s only one narrative when it comes to abortion, that is, a woman’s reproductive rights are under assault by the Republicans. That’s it. If the story doesn’t contain that element, it’s not gonna get reported. That is not news; that is the Democrat Party agenda. They can deny it all day long, but that is what it is.

Limbaugh also covered the media bias on Gosnell:

These people live in a world of cliches. They live in a world of stereotypes. They live in narratives. They don’t even live in the real world. They live in narratives. You know what the narrative on abortion is. The Gosnell trial hasn’t received much coverage until now. The reason it hasn’t is the narrative in abortion. There’s only one story in abortion the left covers. There’s only one story in abortion they care about. That narrative is “the erosion of reproductive rights.” That’s all abortion is to them. Whenever the subject comes up, if the story can’t be plugged into that hole, they don’t run it. The only relevant fact to them, in the whole area of abortion, is the fact that there are people who want to take away women’s reproductive rights. So the Gosnell case comes along and we have infanticide! What this guy did is the subject of horror movies, horror television shows. It’s unspeakable what this guy was doing. But it doesn’t fit the lone narrative that the left has on abortion, and that narrative is: “The only story on abortion is, ‘There are Republicans who want to deny a woman’s right to choose! There are Republicans who want to stop women’s reproductive freedom!’” So you have the Gosnell case where you have infanticide, where you’ve got murder of babies who survive abortions. He was doing what State Senator Obama voted for back in Illinois. Gosnell was killing babies who survived abortions. In unspeakable ways. In unspeakable, filthy conditions. I mean, it’s unspeakable what this guy was doing! That doesn’t matter. There’s one narrative in abortion, and it’s the only narrative that’ll get covered, and that is: “Republicans want to deny women their reproductive freedom!” Anything else doesn’t get covered because there is nothing else important about abortion. That’s why the Gosnell piece wasn’t covered until they were shamed, basically, by Kirsten Powers of Fox. So now they’re desperately hoping, “Oh, it’s gotta be a white guy that blew up the Boston Marathon! Oh, the guy has to be white. If it’s a minority, oh, God. If it’s an immigrant, oh, no! Oh, no! If it’s Al-Qaeda, oh, no!”

His pro-life voice will surely be missed.