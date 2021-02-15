President Trump Ready to Rebuild GOP and Retake Congress From Democrats

President Donald Trump is reportedly ready to “move on” to the next challenge facing pro-life conservatives, namely retaking Congress from Nancy Pelosi and radical pro-abortion Democrats.

According to the Washington Times Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, had a phone call with the former president over the weekend and Graham reported that Trump is ready to push forward with effort to put Congress back in Republican hands.

“He’s ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party and is excited about 2022,” Mr. Graham said on “Fox News Sunday,” dubbing the Republican comeback strategy “Trump plus.”

“We need to unite the party. ‘Trump plus’ is the way back in 2022,” he said. “We can’t do that without Donald Trump.”

There is currently a split within the Republican Party on whether to unite behind President Trump and push a strongly conservative path forward or to move past him and find new leaders to communicate a new vision and strategy for the party to connect with voters. As the Washington Times reports:

"There needs to be some give from the GOP establishment, or this is going to get really, really bad," pollster Sean Trende said at a recent forum of the American Enterprise Institute. Indeed, it has been a difficult dance on Capitol Hill, where newly elected House members have declared that their allegiance is to Mr. Trump, not the Republican Party. "The party is his. It doesn't belong to everybody else," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a fierce Trump loyalist. Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, said Mr. Trump "remains the most popular Republican in the country." But asked about a Trump candidacy in 2024, Mr. Rubio replied, "We're talking about things that may never happen." Mr. Trump ultimately will have to answer the question of what happens next for the Republican Party.

What is desperately needed first is a concerted effort to retake Congress from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. During the next two years they will be doing everything possible to force Americans to fund abortions in every situation, overturn pro-life laws and establish abortion as a so-called right. Meanwhile, they will block any pro-life legislation to ban late-term abortions, defund Planned Parenthood or even protect infants who survive abortions.

Whether it’s President Trump, someone new leading the way or a combination, pro-life Americans have to win back Congress.