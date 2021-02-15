Parler Officially Relaunches Today on New Platform: “We’re Here to Stay”

Parler, the Twitter alternative that appealed to pro-life conservatives, will be back online as early as today. Parler went offline after liberal executives at Amazon took their servers offline, prompting the social media platform to file a lawsuit against the Big Tech giant.

Today, Parler officials told LifeNews.com that it will be back online today after a relaunch. Although LifeNews and many users are not yet able to access the platform beyond a home page with old posts from Parler officials and supporters, some Parler users report already having access to it.

In a statement, Parler billed itself as “the world’s #1 free speech social media platform with over 20 million users” and said it was announcing its official relaunch today, built on sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on so-called “Big Tech” for its operations.

“Parler’s relaunch—open to Americans of all viewpoints—is available immediately,” the statement said.

“Parler was built to offer a social media platform that protects free speech and values privacy and civil discourse. When Parler was taken offline in January by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back,” said Mark Meckler, Interim CEO at Parler.

Meckler added: “Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay. We will thrive as the premier social media platform dedicated to free speech, privacy and civil dialogue.”

Parler was first launched in August 2018 and was taken offline by Amazon on January 10. Parler’s new platform is built on robust, sustainable, independent technology, its officials say and they add that Parler’s launch is intended to bring it back online for its current users only in the first week, with new users being able to sign up starting the following week.

“Parler’s Executive Committee is conducting a thorough search for a permanent CEO to lead Parler as it continues to grow and expand its reach and impact,” it said.

Millions of pro-life conservatives moved to the Parler social media network following the decision by Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants to ban President Donald Trump and censor conservatives. As censorship has increased, pro-life and conservative Americans have moved to other social media networks like Parler and LifeNews gained almost 70,000 followers looking for alternatives to Twitter so they can get the latest pro-life news and information free from censorship.

But Apple and Google both banned Parler from their stores and Amazon dropped Parler as a customer. Parler had been purchasing server space from Amazon and the web site went down completely after Amazon summarily dumped them because it allows free speech to flourish even if it supports President Trump and concerns over election fraud.

Parler was the number one app on Google at the time the company banned it.

Other social media alternatives like Gab, Clouthub and MeWe have picked up millions of users in the wake of Facebook and Twitter’s censorship.