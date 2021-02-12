Planned Parenthood Exploits Kids, Sells Them Sex-Change Hormones to Make Big Bucks

Pro-life advocates long have fought against Planned Parenthood’s exploitation of unborn children for profit.

Now, the billion-dollar abortion chain is being accused of exploiting children in another way: cross-sex hormones.

The Christian Post reports a whistle-blower inside Planned Parenthood recently came forward after feeling troubled by the group’s growing practice of prescribing hormones to teenagers who say they are transgender.

Speaking to author Abigail Shrier, the unnamed employee said the teens receive very little counseling even though many exhibit signs of mental health problems, including self-harm. Rather than provide adequate mental health care, she said Planned Parenthood “rubber stamps” the teens’ requests and treats them like “cash cows.”

On average, she said her facility sees one to two teenage girls requesting testosterone for sex-change treatment every day.

The employee expressed concerns that the girls do not understand the risks and the counseling that they received is not adequate. She said there is not even a doctor working at her Planned Parenthood facility; instead, an off-site licensed medical professional is forwarded the patient’s record and then “rubber stamps” each request.

She told Shrier that the gender counselor who actually sees the teens had “no actual professional credentials or formal training.”

Here’s more from the report:

The young clients were prescribed hormones with almost no examination of their underlying problems, and medical oversight was practically nonexistent, the staffer alleged. The Planned Parenthood employee, who said she’s fully supportive of abortion rights, noted that abortions were the “bread and butter” for clinics. But now, she said, “trans-identifying kids are cash cows, and they are kept on the hook for the foreseeable future in terms of follow-up appointments, bloodwork, meetings, etc., whereas abortions are (hopefully) a one-and-done situation.”

Additionally, the employee said it troubles her that young girls tend to go to Planned Parenthood in groups for the transgender hormone treatments, almost as if it is a trend rather than a risky, life-altering decision.

She said she only witnessed one case when Planned Parenthood refused a hormone prescription to a young person.

“But other than that, we never turned away anybody,” she told Shrier.

The employee said she is not the only one with concerns. She said Planned Parenthood staffers where she works talk about it “every day,” but “we cannot bring it up in discussion with management or the clinic directors or anything because they have these directives from administrators upstate.”

The employee’s story echoes numerous other allegations of unethical, dangerous and illegal actions by Planned Parenthood. The abortion chain, which reports billion-dollar revenues while calling itself a nonprofit and paying its CEO a seven-figure salary, has been accused of selling aborted baby body parts, botching abortions that killed women, covering up the sexual abuse of minors, discriminating against pregnant and racial minority employees and more.

Yet, Planned Parenthood continues to receive more than a half a billion taxpayer dollars each year while maintaining close relationships with some of the top Democrats in government.

Its latest annual report, which is publicly available online, lists 345,672 abortions, an increase of nearly 4 percent from the previous year. The number represents more than one third of all abortions in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the same report showed that many of Planned Parenthood’s actual health services continue to decline. It provided less contraception, sterilizations, cancer screenings, adoption referrals and other women’s health services than the previous year, mirroring a continued downward trend. Its patient numbers also have been dropping steadily over the past decade.