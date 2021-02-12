CNN Hides Andrew Cuomo’s Coverup of 15,000 Nursing Home Deaths

Just as CNN’s prime time line up was kicking off their Thursday night hate-fest against Senate Republicans with former President Trump’s second impeachment trial as the backdrop, the New York Post published a bombshell report featuring a recorded phone call of a New York State official admitting Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration intentionally tried to cover-up nursing home deaths. And despite having hours of air time, the Cuomo-backing network ignored the story entirely.

In the early days of the pandemic, when Prime Time host Chris “Fredo” Cuomo was broadcasting from his basement “quarantine,” CNN stretched journalistic ethics past the breaking point when they let the lesser Cuomo interview his governor-brother. These interviews occurred almost routinely for months.

But what CNN was helping to cover-up on Thursday went far beyond that. According to the Post, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa “privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing-home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them ‘we froze’ out of fear the true numbers would ‘be used against us’ by federal prosecutors…”

In her call with New York Democrats, DeRosa blamed then-President Trump because he tweeted about having the Department of Justice investigate their nursing home negligence:

Click here to sign up for pro-life news alerts from LifeNews.com

“He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.” In addition to attacking Cuomo’s fellow Democratic governors, DeRosa said, Trump “directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.” “And basically, we froze,” she told the lawmakers on the call.

The Post went on to quote some of the Democrats on the call who weren’t buying DeRosa’s spin. It’s worth noting that during the time in question (and largely continuing until now), the liberal media were falsely treating Andrew and New York as America’s gold standard in fighting the virus.

On top of ignoring this disturbing admission from Andrew’s inner circle, CNN also refused to give airtime to an Associated Press report that found the Governor had sent over 9,000 COVID patients into nursing homes, resulting in the deaths of around 15,000 elderly New Yorkers.

“The new number of 9,056 recovering patients sent to hundreds of nursing homes is more than 40% higher than what the state health department previously released,” the AP wrote. “And it raises new questions as to whether a March 25 directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration helped spread sickness and death among residents, a charge the state disputes.”

Aside from the giant cotton swab incident, Chris showed how the network was intent on giving his older brother the white-glove treatment and allowing him to frame his own scandals. “Nursing homes, people died there. They didn’t have to, it was mismanaged and the operators have been given immunity. What do you have to say about that,” Chris asked him back in June.

Chris went on to admit he was not “objective” with his family. And apparently, neither was CNN.

LifeNews Note: Nicholas Fondacaro writes for Newsbusters, where this originally appeared.