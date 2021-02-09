Joe Biden OMB Nominee Neera Tanden Tried to Force Little Sisters of the Poor to Fund Abortions

Joe Biden has nominated Neera Tanden to direct the Office of Management and Budget. Even though he claims to be a “faithful Catholic,” Tanden previously tried to force the Catholic nuns at the Little Sisters of the Poor to fund abortions.

Tanden heads the Center for American Progress (CAP), a left-wing think tank funded by Big Tech and Wall Street and she is a long-time Democratic operative who worked for pro-abortion Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. She had a pivotal role in writing the notorious Health and Human Services (HHS) mandate that forced Christian to fund abortions and was the subject of a lawsuit from the Little Sisters of the Poor that went all the way to the Supreme Court.

Now, Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma has confronted her about her abortion advocacy during a committee hearing on her nomination.

Senator Lankford confronted Biden's OMB nominee Neera Tanden for attacking religious Americans, Little Sisters Of The Poor

Bill Donohue of the Catholic League has criticized Tanden’s abortion advocacy previously.

“When Catholic bishops objected to the HHS mandate, Tanden was miffed, saying this initiative was a matter of healthcare, not religious liberty. Yet the fact was that under this provision, Catholics would be required to pay for abortifacients. Such a flagrant violation of their conscience rights, grounded in their religion, mattered not a whit to her,” he said.

Tanden was a close associate of John Podesta, the founder of CAP. In 2016, Wikileaks released emails by him and others discussing ways to create a “Catholic spring.” The term was code for fomenting a “revolution” in the Catholic Church. At the time, Podesta was chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. He was responsible for creating two phony Catholic groups, Catholics United and Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good, both of which falsely argued that Catholic teachings on abortion and sexuality could be rejected by Catholics in good standing. Tanden was part of the email chain. In an email to Hillary Clinton, she labeled the Catholic Church’s denunciation of the HHS mandate an example of “misogyny.” That is exactly the way the foes of the Catholic Church talk—any objection to mandating that abortion-inducing drugs must be funded by Catholic taxpayers is anti-women. Speaking of her Democratic colleagues in the White House, she said, “the Church still scares the crap out of these guys.”

Tanden also took the side of those who maliciously attacked Brett Kavanaugh, the Catholic judge who was being considered for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018.

Donohue concluded: “If it is impossible for the public to trust Neera Tanden, it is doubly impossible for Catholics to trust her. Mitch McConnell should lead the fight to block her nomination as the new head of the Office of Management and Budget.”