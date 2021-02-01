Congressmen Want to Honor Babies Killed in Abortion By Lowering American Flags to Half Staff

Two pro-life lawmakers want America to recognize Jan. 22 as a national “Day of Tears” for the millions of unborn babies who have been killed in abortions.

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Georgia, and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, introduced the pro-life resolution on Jan. 22, the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade.

House Resolution 58 would mark the date as a “Day of Tears” by encouraging Americans to lower flags to half-staff “to mourn and honor the innocents who have lost their lives to abortion.”

“The Constitution guarantees Americans the ‘right to life.’ Yet, for nearly half a century, a wildly irresponsible decision by the Supreme Court has legalized the killing of unborn children – the most vulnerable in our society,” Hice said in a statement.

Through Roe, the U.S. Supreme Court forced states to legalize abortion on demand in 1973. The infamous ruling made the United States one of only seven countries in the world that allows elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

About 62.5 million unborn babies have been aborted as a result of the ruling, something Hice and Braun mentioned in their announcement.

“To mark National Sanctity of Human Life Day and to remember the millions of unborn children lost to abortion, I was proud to introduce the Senate resolution recognizing the 60 million lost since the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision and calling for flags to be flown at half-staff in their memory,” Braun said.

Hice said their desire is to honor the children who were denied “God’s greatest gift of life” and to encourage Americans to recognize the dark day in history.