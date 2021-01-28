Planned Parenthood Celebrates Joe Biden Forcing Americans to Fund Its Abortion Agenda

Planned Parenthood celebrated Thursday after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that will give hundreds of millions of American taxpayer dollars to abortion advocacy groups across the world.

Biden overturned the Mexico City Policy, a pro-life rule President Donald Trump put in place to defund the International Planned Parenthood Federation, which kills babies in abortions around the world and lobbies to legalize abortions in pro-life countries.

Trump’s action defunded Planned Parenthood’s international arm of about $100 million and the British-based abortion chain MSI Reproductive Choices, formerly Marie Stopes International, of about $73 million in U.S. tax dollars.

Under Biden, this funding will be restored – and Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson is “grateful.”

“Today, we celebrate these initial steps on the path towards reclaiming full ownership over our bodies, our health, and our futures,” she wrote on Twitter. “We’re grateful [Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris] have begun to right the wrongs of the last four years — but this is only the beginning.”

In the coming days, Johnson said they also want Biden to end “unnecessary restrictions” (meaning FDA safety regulations) on abortion drugs and force taxpayers to fund elective abortions in the U.S. by getting rid of the Hyde and Helms amendments.

“Let’s keep going until EVERYONE has the freedom to make their own health care decisions,” she continued.

But by “everyone,” Johnson does not mean the more than 345,000 unborn babies that its facilities kill in abortions every year. Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion group in the United States, doing approximately 40 percent of all abortions.

Nor does she represent the vast majority of Americans who do not want their tax dollars to pay for abortions. According to a new Marist poll, 77 percent oppose using tax dollars to support abortion in other countries. Significantly, this includes a majority of Democrats (55 percent) and pro-choice Americans (64 percent).

Most Americans (58 percent) also oppose using tax dollars to fund abortions in the U.S. Yet, Biden recently began backing Planned Parenthood’s agenda to end the Hyde Amendment and force taxpayers to pay for elective abortions.

Contrary to most Americans, Planned Parenthood’s political arm rejoiced at the news about the restoration of taxpayer funding to its international agency on Thursday.

“A WIN FOR REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM! The Biden-Harris administration just took executive action to repeal the harmful global gag rule. A great start to build back sexual and reproductive health and rights in the first 100 days,” Planned Parenthood Action wrote on Twitter.

The abortion industry is not hurting for money. Planned Parenthood has reported billion-dollar revenues for the past several years. Its annual reports, which are available to the public online, show a steady decline in overall patient numbers and actual health services coupled with increases in abortions and revenue. It also pays its executives massive salaries. Former CEO Cecile Richards made more than $1 million.

Similarly, MSI Reproductive Choices aborts millions of unborn babies every year across the world while reaping in massive amounts of taxpayer funding from England — and now the U.S. Its CEO is one of the highest paid charity executives in the United Kingdom, according to Civil Society News.

Both abortion groups also have faced numerous scandals, including allegations of forced abortions, health and safety violations, sales of aborted baby body parts and failures to report sexual abuse of minors. They are responsible for the deaths of millions of innocent unborn children, and now they are being funded with Americans’ tax dollars.