Former NFL Player Ben Watson: We Have to Fight Joe Biden’s Abortion Agenda

Human Coalition Advisory Board Member Benjamin Watson suggested during an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation that focusing on protecting life at all stages will unify Americans in this divisive day and age.

Watson, a former NFL player for the New England Patriots, spoke with the DCNF’s Mary Margaret Olohan Monday about the 2021 March for Life, a pro-life demonstration following the anniversary of Roe v. Wade attended by thousands of pro-life activists, students and families who travel to Washington, D.C.,

The March for Life’s organizers have asked pro-lifers to attend the march virtually this year, marking the first time since 1974 that the massive march will not take place. The move also comes the same year that President Joe Biden entered office. Biden has already begun revoking pro-life policies.

Watson told the DCNF that about one million unborn children are being aborted every year “no matter who has been in office.”

“So while the onus is on the top, we want legislation that protects life, we want legislation that honors the sanctity of human life,” he said.

Watson emphasized that Americans should stand “in the gap for women who are in crisis” through organization’s like the Human Coalition that not only urges women to carry their babies to term but also provides mothers with “job opportunities, education, financial assistance” and other necessities.

Pro-life organizations are often accused of being only “pro-birth,” or only caring for the mother until the baby is born, Watson said, praising Human Coalition for doing “all of those things.”

“How are we standing in the gap and standing beside women?” he asked.

The 2021 March for Life’s theme is “Together Strong, Life Unites,” Watson noted.

“Were in a very very divisive time,” he said, referring to the politicization of the pandemic, of race, ethnicity, and life issues. “One thing we’ve learned I think, or one thing I’ve learned through this pandemic, is

that life is precious, and you are not in control of it.”

“The idea that we are united through life, something that we have no control over, should encourage everyone to do everything we can to protect the gift and dignity of human life,” he continued, “no matter where that life came from, no matter what that life looks like, no matter if it’s rich or poor, black, white, no matter what that may be, we need to be people that advocate for life.”

“Then this will be what unites us,” he said.

During his very first few days in office, President Biden has already promised to revoke the Mexico City Policy, which prevents federal funds from going to abortions abroad, and vowed to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land.

The former NFL player said he’s not surprised by Biden’s actions since Biden was very open about planning to repeal pro-life legislation.

“Now it’s imperative upon us to continue to combat that and fight for a culture of life in the ways we can, while still pushing him, taking him to task, and telling him ‘voters do not want this,’” Watson said. “The majority of people in the United States do not want the things that are being done. We need to let those voices be heard, we can do that by contacting our congressmen and women, and also by pushing the president to re-think some of the things he’s said he’s going to do.”

