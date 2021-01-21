Joe Biden’s Spokeswoman Calls Him a “Devout Catholic,” But He Will Force Americans to Fund Abortions

New White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question Wednesday about President Joe Biden’s plan to force taxpayers to fund abortions by referring to him as a “devout Catholic.”

The question came from a reporter with the Catholic news network EWTN during the Biden administration’s first press conference, the Daily Wire reports.

Biden has been clear about his plans to end the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits taxpayer funding to international aid groups that promote and/or provide abortions. He also wants to end the Hyde Amendment and force taxpayers to pay for the killing of unborn babies in abortions in Medicaid and other federal programs.

When EWTN reporter Owen Jensen asked Psaki about the plans, he emphasized that taxpayer-funded abortions are a “big concern for pro-life Americans.”

Psaki avoided a direct answer, saying only that she will have “more to say on the Mexico City Policy in the coming days.” Then, she insisted that Biden is a devout Catholic despite his pro-abortion position.

“I will take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and someone who attends church regularly. He started his day attending church this morning with his family,” Psaki said. “But I don’t have anything more for you.”

Jen Psaki spins out of Hyde Amdt. & Mexico City question by saying Pres. Biden is a “devout Catholic”. Either Pres. Biden is about to be a very pro-Life President or Jen Psaki (and basically everyone else) needs to stop referring to him as a “devout Catholic”…! pic.twitter.com/Tvy9qVvUnW — Cassie Smedile (@CMSmedile) January 21, 2021

Just a day earlier, both Psaki and Biden adviser Jeff Zients confirmed that Biden plans to reverse the Mexico City Policy and force taxpayers to fund abortions in the coming days.

Meanwhile, others criticized Biden and his administration for claiming he is devoted to a faith that his actions contradict.

“CNN currently fawning over Biden for being ‘unapologetic about his faith.’ The man supports unlimited taxpayer funded abortions and promised to sue nuns, but ok,” Abigail Marone, a communications adviser for Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale, responded on Twitter.

Monica Showalter at the American Thinker said Biden hides behind the “Catholic card” because he does not want to admit who he really is.

“Unless Biden scares up some moral courage, something he’s never displayed in all his 47 years in politics, he’ll scrap abortion limits in deference to his radical left supporters, and then whip out the ‘Catholic’ card once again,” she wrote. “Rather than admit ‘who he is’ and state his policy plans openly, he wants you to know he’s holier than you, because he’s such a ‘devout Catholic.’”

Biden has touted himself as a devout Catholic who cares about the most vulnerable in society. But the Democrat leader also hypocritically champions positions that contradict the teachings of his faith and jeopardize the lives and freedoms of millions of Americans, the worst being his plans to expand abortions and force taxpayers to fund them.

Among other things, he wants to end the popular Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for elective abortions in Medicaid and other federal programs. Without it, taxpayers could be forced to pay for tens of thousands of unborn babies’ abortion deaths every year.

Last year, Biden even called abortion an “essential medical service” during the coronavirus pandemic. His health care plan would expand abortions as well by forcing insurance companies to cover abortions as “essential” health care under Obamacare.

He also promised to undo all of President Donald Trump’s progress for life, including restoring funding to the billion-dollar abortion chain Planned Parenthood.

Additionally, Biden has endorsed anti-religious freedom policies that would force nuns, religious charities and hospitals to violate their deeply-held beliefs by funding the killing of unborn babies in abortions and potentially even by helping to facilitate their deaths. He promised to restore an Obama-era mandate that would force the nuns with Little Sisters of the Poor and other religious employers to fund contraception, including types that may cause abortions, in their employee health insurance plans.