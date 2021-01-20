Planned Parenthood Claims Pro-Abortion Joe Biden is a Return to “‘Compassion” and “Justice”

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill, who heads up the nation’s largest abortion provider responsible for slaughtering more than 300,000 children every year, hailed President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration as a return to “decency,” “compassion,” and “justice.”

“Tomorrow, we claim our power in the Senate. Senator-elect [Jon Ossoff] , we at [Planned Parenthood] can’t wait to work with you to restore decency and compassion, and advance accountability and justice in the federal government,” McGill tweeted late Tuesday, just hours before Biden was set to take the oath of office as the 46th President of the United States.

With more than 600 clinics nationwide and with the backing of more than half a billion taxpayers dollars annually, Planned Parenthood alone provides roughly one-third of the nearly 1 million abortions performed in the United States each year, with a disproportionate number of them being terminations of unborn black children from low-income urban mothers.

Supposedly a devout Catholic, Biden has already pledged to roll back a number of Trump-era restrictions on elective abortion access, including saying he’ll end the Mexico City Policy barring federal aid dollars from going to international organizations that provide abortions. He’s also announced he’ll work with Congress to repeal the Hyde Amendment, a federal rider that bars federal tax dollars from going to pay for elective abortions, as well as enforcing the contraceptive mandate on insurance companies and employers to force them to include a number of contraceptives in their coverage plans.

Biden has also vowed to restore Title X funding to family planning groups that perform and refer abortions, which the Trump administration had banned.

