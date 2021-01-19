Joe Biden Picks Pro-Abortion Rachel Levine to be Assistant Health Secretary

Joe Biden chose another pro-abortion Democrat leader for his administration Tuesday when he named Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine as his assistant secretary of health.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Levine, a pediatrician, will help Xavier Becerra, currently the attorney general of California, lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under Biden. Becerra is a radical pro-abortion Democrat who is trying to jail the pro-lifers who exposed Planned Parenthood’s aborted baby body parts trade. Becerra does not have a medical background.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Levine would be the first openly transgender person to serve in such a high-level government position, something Biden highlighted in his announcement, according to the AP.

“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement. “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”

But Levine faced criticism during the pandemic for a state order requiring nursing homes and other assisted care facilities to admit COVID-19 patients. The order put coronavirus patients in facilities with those most vulnerable to the virus, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, local news outlets discovered that Levine had moved his own 95-year-old mother out of a personal care home right around the same time when the order took effect. Some lawmakers demanded that Levine resign, citing a massive coronavirus outbreak in nursing homes following the order, but most news stories about Levine’s appointment to the Biden administration did not mention this.

Pro-life leaders in Pennsylvania also accused Levine of putting women’s health at risk by stopping the inspections of abortion facilities during the pandemic. They warned of the horrors that Pennsylvania witnessed a decade ago with Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell after the state stopped inspecting abortion facilities then.

“Considering Pennsylvania’s ugly past with a particular abortion facility going unchecked, the concern raised by my constituent is a valid one—pandemic or not,” state Sen. Mike Regan wrote in a letter to Levine in August, pointing to 11 abortion facilities that were not inspected.

Levine is one of a growing list of pro-abortion leaders whom Biden has chosen to help him lead the United States.

