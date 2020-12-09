Abortion Clinic Staffer Makes Sacrilegious Christmas Tree With Forceps Replacing an Angel

Depravity knows no bounds in the abortion industry.

This Christmas, it appears that the staff of late-term abortionist Leroy Carhart are having fun making a mockery of Christ’s birth by decorating an office Christmas tree with abortion tools.

A photo shared on Twitter by Michael Anthony, who appears to be one of Carhart’s employees, shows sopher clamps on top of the tree in substitute for the traditional star. Carhart runs abortion facilities in Maryland and Nebraska, and it’s not clear which facility the tree is in.

“It is literally impossible to top our topper,” Anthony wrote, including the hashtags #proabortion #abortions and #Christmas.

Illinois abortionist Alison Dreith apparently was jealous of the pro-abortion decoration, responding to the photo with: “Michael!!! You have completely failed me this week.”

HELP LIFENEWS SAVE BABIES FROM ABORTION! Please help LifeNews.com with a year-end donation!

A sopher clamp is a “grasping instrument with rows of sharp ‘teeth’” that typically is used to abort unborn babies between 12 and 24 weeks of pregnancy, according to former abortion provider Dr. Anthony Levatino. He told Live Action that the sopher clamp is used “to grasp and pull the baby’s arms and legs, tearing the limbs from the child’s body” in a dismemberment abortion, or D&E.

Carhart himself has admitted that what he does is killing babies. During an interview with the BBC in 2019, he candidly told a shocked Hilary Andersson that he kills babies, and he has no problem doing so – even after they are viable. Carhart uses the word “baby,” too.

It is not the first time abortion activists have sought thrills by mocking Christmas, a holiday celebrating the birth of an unplanned child to a young unwed mother. In 2010, a pro-abortion group sold “Abornaments,” a desecration of plastic fetal models depicting unborn children at various stage of development before birth, online. Some of the ornaments were plastic fetal models decorated with red noses and reindeer antlers hanging from coat-hangers.

Readers sometimes question why LifeNews.com draws attention to such horrors, especially when abortion activists seem to get a thrill from the attention they receive for such horrors.

The reason is because it opens people’s eyes to the truth. People do not like abortions but believe they should be legal. People who think abortions are a “necessary evil.” People who claim that “no one is pro-abortion” or believe the abortion industry really cares about women.

But when abortion activists mutilate fetal models and laugh, or celebrities like Lena Dunham say they wish they had had an abortion, when women proudly “shout” about aborting their unborn babies. When Planned Parenthood tweets out that they wish a Disney princess had an abortion. When anyone with an internet connection scrolls through a abortion activists’ social media accounts and witnesses the incessant perversion, obscenities and vitriol, people’s perceptions often are challenged.

People on the fence begin to see that it’s not the pro-lifers standing on the sidewalk offering help to women in need who are the problem. The real problem is the people inside who are gleeful about aborting unborn babies and oblivious to the harm that their perversion causes not only to babies in the womb but also to their mothers, many of whom struggle deeply with their decision. The real problem is the abortion activists who proudly and openly display their disregard for human life and common decency for all to see.