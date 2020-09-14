President Donald Trump Expands Executive Order Defunding International Planned Parenthood

President Donald Trump took another step to defund the abortion industry Monday through a new proposed rule to expand the Mexico City Policy.

The pro-life policy has been in place during Republican presidential administrations since Ronald Reagan, defunding the International Planned Parenthood Federation and other abortion groups of hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

But Trump has done more to protect life than other Republican presidents. In 2017, he expanded the policy to cut off more streams of revenue to international non-governmental agencies (NGOs) that promote and/or provide abortions. The rule defunded Planned Parenthood’s international arm of about $100 million and the British abortion chain Marie Stopes International of about $73 million in U.S. tax dollars.

The new proposed rule could lead to even more cuts to pro-abortion groups.

Released Monday in the Federal Register, it would require all groups that receive global health aid contracts to agree not to promote and/or provide elective abortions, The Hill reports. Those that refuse would not receive taxpayer funding.

According to the Catholic News Agency, the proposal expands the Mexico City Policy to include military and government contracts overseas.

SIGN THE PLEDGE: I’m Voting for President Donald Trump!

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser praised the Trump administration for “boldly defending life” across the world.

“From day one, they have championed innovative policies to protect unborn children and their mothers, as well as taxpayers,” Dannenfelser said. “This new proposed rule builds on that success, further preventing the big abortion industry from exporting abortion on demand around the world on American taxpayers’ dime.”

Here’s more from the news outlet:

While the policy previously covered around $600 million in USAID family planning assistance, President Trump directed the State Department to expand it to cover “global health assistance furnished by all departments or agencies” to the extent allowed by the law. The expanded Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy covers nearly $9 billion in U.S. foreign aid under the State Department, USAID, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Department of Defense. This includes, for example, grants to foreign NGOs under international health programs to fight AIDS and infectious diseases, or to provide maternal and child nutrition.

Abortion activist groups quickly blasted the proposal, claiming it “hurts women and families worldwide.”

However, in August, a report found that Trump stopped funding the abortion industry, not health care, through the Mexico City Policy. The U.S. Department of State report found that the policy caused only “a minimal disruption in health care” across the globe.

According to the report, the “vast majority” of global non-governmental organizations agreed to comply with the policy, and it has not significantly disrupted health care services for women.

According to the Catholic News Agency, “in most of the other cases where partners refused to abide by the policy, an alternative health provider was found or foreign governments or donors stepped up to fill health care gaps.”

Just eight of the 1,340 groups that received U.S. aid money under the Obama administration refused to comply with Trump’s new pro-life policy, according to the report. An additional 47 sub-awardees also refused to comply, the report found.

“Principled pro-life policies can exist hand and hand with … quality health care,” a Trump administration official told reporters.

The few, limited health care disruptions were due to Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups’ own decision to refuse to comply with the policy. In doing so, they placed the killing of unborn babies in abortions at a higher priority than real, life-saving health care for impoverished women and families across the globe.

The truth is the pro-life policy only hurt the abortion industry. In 2018, Reuters reported IPPF shut down 22 programs in sub-Saharan Africa as a result of the policy, and several more were slated to close. Marie Stopes International also shut down several of its programs in Africa as a result of the policy.

The two pro-abortion groups received millions of American tax dollars under President Barack Obama to push abortions in Africa. Most African countries prohibit the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

Marie Stopes has been accused of doing hundreds of illegal, unsafe abortions in Africa. In 2017, parents and community leaders in Kitui, Kenya were outraged after learning that Marie Stopes workers allegedly came into their children’s school and implanted long-lasting contraceptive devices into girls as young as 14 without their parents’ knowledge or consent.