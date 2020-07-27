Joe Biden Says He Will Force Americans to Fund Planned Parenthood Abortion Biz

Joe Biden announced his “women’s agenda” today and the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee indicated he will force Americans to fund the Planned Parenthood abortion business, which kills future women and men in abortions.

President Donald Trump and his administration have worked to defund Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses in numerous ways during the past two years.

Some efforts have been successful, while others have been thwarted by the abortion industry and activist judges. But no one can accuse the Trump administrating of doing nothing to stop American’s hard-earned tax dollars from supporting the largest abortion chain in America.

Trump can’t unilaterally defund Planned Parenthood, Congress must approve a bill to do that and send it to his desk, but he has signed the Mexico City policy in one of his first acts as president. The pro-life policy prohibits American tax dollars to groups that promote or provide abortions overseas. The move defunded two major abortion chains of hundreds of millions of American tax dollars. The International Planned Parenthood Federation alone estimated a $100 million loss from its budget.

Trump introduced a new grant application that prioritizes sexual risk avoidance strategies, including abstinence, and the introduction of natural family planning in addition to artificial contraception and results in cutting Planned Parenthood funding. In 2017, the Trump administration announced plans to cut millions of dollars in grants to Planned Parenthood through the failed Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program. He finalized an administrative rule that would partially defund the Planned Parenthood abortion business and deprive it of as much as $60 million in taxpayer dollars. And Trump signed an executive order so states have more latitude and control over taxpayer funds to Planned Parenthood and other abortion groups.

Biden plans to overturn each of those pro-life rules if he’s elected.

SUPPORT LIFENEWS! If you like this pro-life article, please help LifeNews.com with a donation!

Today, Biden said he will restore taxpayer funding to the Planned Parenthood abortion business as part of his “Agenda for Women” proposal.

“The Obama-Biden Administration fought Republican attacks on funding for Planned Parenthood again and again,” the agenda reads. “As President, Biden will reissue guidance specifying that states cannot refuse Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and other providers and reverse the Trump Administration’s rule preventing these organizations from obtaining Title X funds.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, the CEO of the abortion corporation, praised Biden for his support for forcing Americans to fund it.

“This election is about our survival and our future. Today @JoeBiden put forward an agenda that affirms we are not only voting to protect what we have, but also to ensure that women have the freedom to make health care choices,” Johnson wrote.

The two candidates are vastly different when it comes to pro-life issues.

LifeNews depends on the support of readers like you to combat the pro-abortion media. Please donate now.

In one of his first acts as president, Trump reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits taxpayer funding to groups that promote or provide abortions overseas. The change defunded Planned Parenthood’s international arm of about $100 million in U.S. tax dollars.

Trump has repeatedly called out the Democratic Party’s extreme position on abortion. During his State of the Union address Trump slammed the governors of New York and Virginia for promoting abortion up to birth and infanticide. He also called for Congress to pass a ban on late-term abortions on babies who are capable of feeling pain.

Trump and his administration have made a number of changes to protect those who morally object to abortions, expanding conscience protections for medical workers who believe it is wrong to kill an unborn baby and increasing religious exemptions for Obamacare.

His administration also intervened to stop the United Nations from supporting abortion in a resolution about sexual violence. In 2018, under his leadership, the State Department removed references to the so-called “right” to abort an unborn baby from a global human rights report as well.

Follow LifeNews on the Parler social media network for the latest pro-life news!

During his presidency, the administration also finalized a new Title X rule that requires health care entities to completely separate abortion from their taxpayer-funded services. Planned Parenthood, which already has said it will not comply, could lose about $60 million annually through the policy change. However, the abortion group is suing to block the cuts.

Trump has appointed dozens of conservative judges to federal courts as well, including two to the U.S. Supreme Court and he has repeatedly told the UN that he will not promote abortion as a human right.

On the other hand, Biden would advance abortion as president.

The Democrat presidential candidate now supports forcing taxpayers to pay for elective abortions. In late February at a town hall in South Carolina, Biden promised that one of his first acts as president would be to restore funding to Planned Parenthood, the billion-dollar abortion chain.

Biden has a strong pro-abortion voting record that goes back for many years. He supported President Barack Obama’s leadership as the most pro-abortion president in U.S. history. As the vice president, he supported the administration’s pro-abortion policies, including Obamacare, which forced religious employers to pay for contraception that may cause abortions.

Biden recently said he would be committed to “the constitutional right to an abortion” and “reverse the Trump administration and states’ all-out assault on women’s right to choose.” He also promised to “work to codify Roe v. Wade.” The infamous U.S. Supreme Court decision made the United States one of only seven countries in the world that allows elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

That’s not where most Americans stand. Polls consistently show that most support strong limits on abortion, especially in the third trimester when babies are viable outside the womb. A recent Gallup poll found that 60 percent of Americans want abortion legal “only in a few circumstances” (39 percent) or “illegal in all circumstances” (21 percent).

Biden’s extremes do not stop there. His health care plan would expand abortions as well. The plan would codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, prohibiting states from passing even moderate restrictions that protect unborn babies from late-term abortions. It also would force insurance companies to cover abortions as “essential” health care under Obamacare.

What’s more, pro-abortion movement leaders say they “trust” Biden to protect abortion on demand.

From 2001 to 2008, Biden’s voting record on pro-life issues was close to zero, according to the National Right to Life Committee. In 2005, for example, he voted against the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits funding to overseas groups that promote and/or perform abortions. He also voted repeatedly to require that military service members’ abortions be covered by taxpayer dollars.