Planned Parenthood Blasts Video Showing Its Officials Admitting Under Oath to Selling Baby Parts

Pro-life activist David Daleiden and Planned Parenthood traded blows Wednesday over newly released videos showing Planned Parenthood employees testifying in court about the sale of fetal organs.
Fox News reported Tuesday that it had obtained footage from sworn depositions of Planned Parenthood staff in their lawsuit against Center for Medical Progress in which Daleiden’s attorneys questioned Planned Parenthood about their use of different techniques in abortions to preserve fetal tissue.
Daleiden released his own video Tuesday that used clips of the depositions to renew accusations that Planned Parenthood profits from the sale of fetal organs. Pro-life activist David Daleiden and Planned Parenthood traded blows Wednesday over newly released videos showing Planned Parenthood employees testifying in court about the sale of fetal organs.
Planned Parenthood has publicly acknowledged that it was paid for fetal tissue but said argued it was within the law because the payments only reimbursed for costs. The organization has subsequently said they would no longer accept even reimbursements for fetal tissue provided for research.
WATCH:
“Last fall, a jury found David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress broke the law with their malicious campaign to advance their goals of banning safe, legal abortion, based on the same evidence they are now citing,” Planned Parenthood tweeted Wednesday.
“David Daleiden and CMP are STILL facing criminal charges for trying to prevent us from serving the patients who depend on us,” the organization said. (RELATED: Unsealed Invoices Show Planned Parenthood Billed A Tissue Company Nearly $25K For Fetal Body Parts)
Planned Parenthood tweeted that Daleiden is “once again launching baseless claims about Planned Parenthood.”
Daleiden responded to Planned Parenthood’s comments with the tweet: “No, your hand-picked Judge Orrick, who founded your clinic in San Francisco, never let the jury see any of this evidence. But I will make sure that law enforcement and the public see all of it. #PPSellsBabyParts“
No, your hand-picked Judge Orrick, who founded your clinic in San Francisco, never let the jury see any of this evidence.
But I will make sure that law enforcement and the public see all of it.#PPSellsBabyParts https://t.co/o9g2Ct8CuN
— David Daleiden (@daviddaleiden) May 27, 2020
Neither Daleiden nor Judge William Orrick, who has presided over Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit against Daleiden, immediately responded to requests for comment about this allegation.
Planned Parenthood Senior Director of Communications and Culture Erica Sackin told Fox News in a statement that Daleiden’s claims are “baseless, and coming from a group that’s been discredited time and time again.”
She added: “The truth is that the Center for Medical Progress broke the law to try and prevent Planned Parenthood from serving the patients who depend on us, and to shut down a provider of critical sexual and reproductive health care, including cancer screenings, STI testing, birth control and abortion care. They still face criminal charges, and were ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages as a result.”
Daleiden posed as a fetal tissue procurer and secretly recorded and published videos of Planned Parenthood employees in 2013 and 2014 allegedly discussing the sale of fetal body parts.
One of Daleiden’s first undercover videos allegedly depicted senior management at Planned Parenthood, Drs. Deborah Nucatola and Mary Gatter, talking about how they use a “less crunchy” technique to perform abortions when the mother has said she wishes to donate fetal tissue, according to Fox News.
In that video, Gatter allegedly joked that she wanted a Lamborghini while she negotiated fetal tissue rates, Fox News reported.
Nucatola and Gatter testifed in a deposition video reported by Fox News Wednesday that though they did not change their “procedure,” they did alter abortions. Nucatola testified that she would crush an unborn baby both above and below the unborn baby’s thorax in order to remove the tissue intact.
“You would do that as a general matter?” one of Daleiden’s attorneys asked in the video, according to Fox News.
“If I was aware that it was a donation case, yes,” Nucatola responded, adding that doing this was “not a change in the procedure.”
Gatter also discussed her “evolution” on how to obtain fetal tissue in the deposition videos obtained by Fox News. “By the time I was at PP [Planned Parenthood] Pasadena, many of us were moving in the direction of making this distinction between method and procedure, method and technique,” Gatter said in the deposition video. “And so I was very comfortable at that time that the difference in technique did not — doing different techniques: manual aspiration versus electronic aspiration — did not really affect the procedure or the method; so it was, therefore, permissible in terms of fetal tissue donation.”
Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Planned Parenthood said Daleiden’s undercover videos were deceptively edited and sued both him and CMP in March 2016.
Following the publication of Daleiden’s undercover videos, Planned Parenthood announced in October 2015 that Planned Parenthood health centers supplying fetal tissue would no longer accept any reimbursements.
“This removes beyond the shadow of a doubt the ludicrous idea that Planned Parenthood has any financial interest in fetal tissue donation – and shows the real agenda behind these attacks,” then-Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards said at the time.
Planned Parenthood was awarded more than $2 million in damages in November 2019 in its suit against Daleiden after a jury ruled that he broke both federal and state laws when he secretly filmed the Planned Parenthood workers.
The expose videos catching Planned Parenthood officials selling the body parts of aborted babies have shocked the nation. Here is a list of all 14:
- In the first video: Dr. Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on baby-crushing: “We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact.”
- In the second video: Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Mary Gatter joked, “I want a Lamborghini” as she negotiated the best price for baby parts.
- In the third video: Holly O’Donnell, a former Stem Express employee who worked inside a Planned Parenthood clinic, detailed first-hand the unspeakable atrocities and how she fainted in horror over handling baby legs.
- In the fourth video: Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Savita Ginde stated, “We don’t want to do just a flat-fee (per baby) of like, $200. A per-item thing works a little better, just because we can see how much we can get out of it.” She also laughed while looking at a plate of fetal kidneys that were “good to go.”
- In the fifth video: Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood-Gulf Coast in Houston boasted of Planned Parenthood’s skill in obtaining “intact fetal cadavers” and how her “research” department “contributes so much to the bottom line of our organization here, you know we’re one of the largest affiliates, our Research Department is the largest in the United States.”
- In the sixth video: Holly O’Donnell described technicians taking fetal parts without patient consent: “There were times when they would just take what they wanted. And these mothers don’t know. And there’s no way they would know.”
- In the seventh and perhaps most disturbing video: Holly O’Donnell described the harvesting, or “procurement,” of organs from a nearly intact late-term fetus aborted at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte’s Alameda clinic in San Jose, CA. “‘You want to see something kind of cool,’” O’Donnell says her supervisor asked her. “And she just taps the heart, and it starts beating. And I’m sitting here and I’m looking at this fetus, and its heart is beating, and I don’t know what to think.”
- In the eighth video: StemExpress CEO Cate Dyer admits Planned Parenthood sells “a lot of” fully intact aborted babies.
- The ninth video: catches a Planned Parenthood medical director discussing how the abortion company sells fully intact aborted babies — including one who “just fell out” of the womb.
- The 10th video: catches the nation’s biggest abortion business selling specific body parts — including the heart, eyes and “gonads” of unborn babies. The video also shows the shocking ways in which Planned Parenthood officials admit that they are breaking federal law by selling aborted baby body parts for profit.
- Unreleased Videos: Unreleased videos from CMP show Deb Vanderhei of Planned Parenthood caught on tape talking about how Planned Parenthood abortion business affiliates may “want to increase revenue [from selling baby parts] but we can’t stop them…” Another video has a woman talking about the “financial incentives” of selling aborted baby body parts.
- The 11th video: catches a Texas Planned Parenthood abortionist planning to sell the intact heads of aborted babies for research. Amna Dermish is caught on tape describing an illegal partial-birth abortion procedure to terminate living, late-term unborn babies which she hopes will yield intact fetal heads for brain harvesting.
- The 12th video in the series shows new footage of Jennefer Russo, medical director at Planned Parenthood in Orange County, California, describing to undercover investigators how her abortion business tries to harvest intact aborted babies’ bodies for a local for-profit biotech company and changes the abortion procedure to do so.
- The 13th video: exposes a Planned Parenthood medical director admitting that babies born alive after abortion are sometimes killed.
- The 14th video: catches Planned Parenthood executives discussing gruesome abortion procedures and the sale of body parts from aborted babies for profit.
- Planned Parenthood Directors Admit Under Oath That They Sold Aborted Baby Parts
Mary Margaret Olohan writes for Daily Caller.