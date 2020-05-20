Planned Parenthood Abortion Biz Improperly Applied for and Received $80 Million in Coronavirus Funds

The Planned Parenthood abortion business improperly applied for and received $80 million in federal funds meant to support small businesses as they battle the economic fallout from the coronavirus. America’s biggest abortion company is coming under fire today for the fraudulent actions and pro-life advocates are calling on the Trump administration to make the abortion giant repay the money.

Reports indicate that the large corporation Planned Parenthood received $80 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program meant for small businesses. That is despite the fact that the rules and regulations associated with the program specifically prohibited affiliates of larger organizations with more than 500 employees from applying. That covers Planned Parenthood as Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PFFA) alone has had more than 600 employees.

Some 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates received the funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), despite the abortion corporation being explicitly blocked from doing so. Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties in California received the largest loan of $7.5 million, and that affiliate was caught selling the body parts of aborted babies.

Senator Ben Sasse, the author of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and a Nebraska Republican, was disgusted by the news.

“Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion business, tried to defraud taxpayers during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. The Paycheck Protection Program is supposed to be a lifeline for small businesses, not a slush fund for Big Abortion. The administration needs to reclaim that money and fire the bureaucrats who signed off on this scam,” he told LifeNews.

Reports indicate the Trump administration is already taking steps to recover the funds and investigate how the applications were approved.

Other pro-life senators and a leading pro-life group also slammed the abortion corporation.

Sen. Marco Rubio, chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, told Fox News Planned Parenthood violate the PPP rules.

“There is no ambiguity in the legislation that passed or public record around its passage that organizations such as Planned Parenthood, whose parent organization has close to half a billion dollars in assets, is not eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program. Those funds must be returned immediately. Furthermore, the SBA should open an investigation into how these loans were made in clear violation of the applicable affiliation rules and if Planned Parenthood, the banks, or staff at the SBA knowingly violated the law, all appropriate legal options should be pursued,” he said.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tweeted, “The money needs to be recovered and if anybody knowingly falsified applications, they need to be prosecuted.”

The Susan B. Anthony List thanked the president for his previous efforts to defund Planned Parenthood and asked Trump to step in on this fraudulent activity.

“Across the country, Planned Parenthood refused to cease its abortion operation in the wake of the pandemic, hoarding personal protective equipment and putting its staff and women at risk. It is rich that they, in turn, feel entitled to taxpayer dollars meant to help businesses in need. After decades of feeding at the taxpayer’s trough while running the nation’s largest abortion operation, they have nearly two billion dollars in net assets. They should return this funding immediately. We thank President Trump for his strong commitment to stop taxpayer funding of abortion and abortionists like Planned Parenthood.”