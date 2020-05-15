Two Priests Arrested for Trying to Save Babies From Abortion at Late-Term Abortion Clinics

Four pro-life advocates, including two Catholic priests, were arrested Thursday while trying to save unborn babies at two notorious late-term abortion facilities in Washington, D.C.

The individuals were part of a Red Rose Rescue, a peaceful outreach in which pro-life advocates provide roses, pregnancy resource information and encouragement to mothers inside and outside abortion facilities. Some rescuers go into the abortion facilities to speak with the mothers and pray, knowing that they will be arrested for trespassing.

Organizers told LifeNews.com that there were two Red Rose Rescues in the nation’s capital on Thursday.

One occurred at Capital Women’s Services, which advertises abortions up to 36 weeks on its website. The abortion facility appears to be owned by notorious abortionist Steven Brigham, whose medical license has been revoked in six states.

On Thursday, Father Fidelis Moscinski of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal and pro-lifer Will Goodman were arrested for going into the facility to encourage mothers to choose life for their babies. According to the Red Rose Rescue organizers, the two face unlawful entry charges.

However, at least one mother may have chosen life for her baby because of their efforts. Pro-life sidewalk counselors outside said they saw a woman leave the facility with a rose and information about pregnancy resource centers.

Interestingly, a pro-life sidewalk counselor also said one of the police officers refused to participate in the priest’s arrest. The officer told pro-lifers that he is a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic pro-life organization.

The second rescue took place at the Washington Surgi-Center, another late-term abortion clinic whose abortionist Cesare F. Santangelo was accused of negligence in the death of an abortion patient.

There, pro-life advocates Father Stephen Imbarrato and Linda Mueller offered information to women entering the abortion facility until police arrested them.

“Our primary concern is lovingly interacting with the moms in the hope of saving their babies,” Imbarrato said. “All the rescuers risking arrest trying to save these babies are serious Catholics and other Christians and thus are additionally motivated by the fact that these governments which sanction, protect and fund the murder of babies have, in this COVID-19 crisis, deemed these murders as ‘essential’ while proclaiming the Catholic Church ‘non-essential.’ As a Catholic priest … trying to save babies from the intrinsic evil of abortion is essential and necessary.”

Just a day earlier, six more pro-lifers were arrested while trying to save unborn babies at another Red Rose Rescue in Michigan.

“If during a pandemic abortion clinic staff can show up to kill the unborn, if the abortionist can show up to kill the unborn, certainly pro-lifers can show up to defend them,” said Monica Migliorino Miller, director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and organizer of the Red Rose Rescue. “Those who take part are willing to embrace risks for these women and their babies.”

Both Michigan and Washington, D.C. have allowed abortion facilities to continue killing unborn babies during the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, real, life-saving medical procedures are being postponed in an effort to save lives from the coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, two other pro-lifers were arrested in Louisiana during a Red Rose Rescue. Miller told LifeNews.com that at least two women did not go through with their abortions at the Baton Rouge abortion facility because of their outreach.

During a typical rescue, Miller said they quietly approach mothers as they exit their vehicles in the parking lot and offer them red roses and information about local pregnancy resource centers. A few rescuers go inside the abortion clinics to reach out to women there, she said.

She noted: “The Red Rose Rescues do not involve the blockading of clinic entrances or abortion procedure rooms. When police officers arrive on the scene, pro-lifers attempt to continue conversation with women or sit on the pavement praying quietly or singing hymns until they are placed under arrest.”