President Trump Calls on Congress to Ban Late-Term Abortions: “Every Child is a Gift From God”

During his State of the Union address this evening, President Donald Trump called on Congress to ban late-term abortions ending the lives of thousands of unborn babies every single year.

“I am also calling upon numbers of Congress tonight to pass legislation finally banning the late-term abortion of babies,” the president said. “Whether we are Republican, Democrat, or independent, surely we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God.”

Thousands of late-term unborn babies still are legally aborted in the U.S. each year. The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research group considered to have the most comprehensive abortion numbers, reported an estimated 926,200 abortions in 2014. Just 1 percent of that total means more than 9,000 potentially viable late-term unborn babies were aborted that year.

The truth is that many late-term abortions are elective.

Diana Greene Foster, a well-known pro-abortion researcher at the University of California San Francisco, wrote in 2013: “… data suggest that most women seeking later terminations are not doing so for reasons of fetal anomaly or life endangerment. Indeed, we know very little about women who seek later abortions.”

Ron Fitzsimmons, the former executive director of the National Coalition of Abortion Providers, made a startling admission about late-term abortions as well in 1997. He told the New York Times that he had lied to U.S. Congress when he said late-term abortions are rare. Fitzsimmons said late-term abortions are more common than abortion activists admit, and many are on healthy mothers carrying healthy unborn babies.

And late-term abortionist Martin Haskell, who is credited with inventing the partial-birth abortion procedure, said in a 1993 interview with American Medical News: “I’ll be quite frank: most of my abortions are elective in that 20-24 week range…. In my particular case, probably 20% are for genetic reasons. And the other 80% are purely elective.”

Last year, New York Magazine featured the story of an Oregon woman who aborted her unborn baby at 28 weeks of pregnancy even though they both were healthy.

Meanwhile, a new survey of abortion facilities in the U.S. has revealed a new, disturbing industry-wide trend that shows that overall in 2019, surgical abortion facilities have expanded into the late-term abortion market, where lucrative multi-day procedures can reap quick profits. Currently, there are 143 surgical abortion facilities that will conduct abortions at 20 weeks or more.

Over the past ten years, the number of abortion facilities that are willing to openly conduct abortions into the third trimester of pregnancy starting at 28 weeks changed little – until 2019 when the number jumped from six to eight.