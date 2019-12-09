Catholic College Caught Promoting Planned Parenthood Abortion Biz to Students and Staff

A small Catholic college in Wisconsin still is promoting Planned Parenthood even though it removed the abortion chain from its website after pro-life students protested.

Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin is a Dominican Catholic school. In October, TFP Student Action launched a petition asking the college to remove Planned Parenthood from its list of “Off-Campus Wellness Resources” on its website. More than 15,000 people signed the petition, urging the college to uphold Catholic teachings on the sanctity of human life.

The college did remove the abortion chain from its website. But this week, The College Fix learned that it still is promoting Planned Parenthood to students in other ways.

According to the report, abortion activists learned about the decision and quickly protested the removal of Planned Parenthood from the college website.

Some even urged the school to fire interim president Mary Ellen Gevelinger, the report states. Gevelinger told The Fix last week that she “asked that [Planned Parenthood] be removed from the College website.”

Apparently caving into abortion activists’ pressure, college leaders recently told students that Edgewood still will promote the abortion chain as a health care resource.

Campus spokesman Ed Taylor told reporters that information about Planned Parenthood “is available to students on a private network that only staff, faculty and students can access through a login.”

Gevelinger also confirmed this in an email to students Thursday. She said a document listing Planned Parenthood as a health resource “is available to our students in printed form at The Wellness Center, electronically upon request, and from Wellness Center staff when consulting.”

According to The Fix, Gevelinger seemed to contradict one of her earlier statements about the issue. She previously told the campus news outlet that she asked that Planned Parenthood be removed from Edgewood’s website because it is “a major provider of abortions.”

Planned Parenthood is a billion-dollar abortion provider that kills more unborn babies than any other group in the United States. Last year, its annual report showed 332,757 abortions.

TFP Student Action Director John Ritchie urged Catholic institutions to stop promoting the abortion chain.

“As a Catholic institution, Edgewood College should have never included Planned Parenthood as a ‘wellness’ option for students in the first place, because the abortion provider is directly responsible for shedding innocent blood, which offends God so much,” Ritchie said.

“Abortion is not a right,” he continued. “And killing the unborn is not a legitimate choice. So I really hope that more Catholic colleges will do everything possible to advance the cause of the unborn, the traditional family and Christian morals.”

The Catholic Church teaches that every human life is valuable, from conception to natural death, and abortion is a grave evil that destroys innocent lives.

In October, Seattle University, a Catholic school in Washington state, also removed the abortion chain from its list of student health resources after student pro-life advocates spoke up.