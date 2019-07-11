Abortion Activist Miley Cyrus Refuses to Have Kids Because of “Climate Change”

Miley Cyrus is in a state of rage. The sex-obsessed, eco-frenzied feminist pop star sat down with fashion magazine Elle to bash the patriarchy and the fossil-fuel devouring fools from previous generations who have handed millenials a “piece of shit planet.”

The Cyrus interview checked off many of the boxes on the woke politics list, positing her own “gender queer” theory, demanding that the world understand and appreciate “bodily autonomy,” and having a religious preoccupation with “Mother Earth.” (An “angry feminist,” tired of being manhandled.) For more traditional circles, it’s impossible to see Miley as a role model, but for Elle and the sexually-liberated youngsters they want, she’s as venerable as Mother Teresa.

Miley’s lesson began with explaining the title of her new record, “She is Miley Cyrus.” Of course Miley preferred that audiences not take the pronoun “she” as an indicator of her gender or of the fact that she is a girl. That would be a mistake. She claimed, “‘She’ does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. ‘She’ doesn’t refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything.”

Miley’s grown tired of being put in the corner of traditional womanhood and old-fangled sexual alignments, so “she” is to be seen as some elemental force that’s more powerful than the prison of motherhood. “We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you — even if you become pregnant in a violent situation,” Cyrus said, invoking feminists’ favorite bit of abortion apologetics.

Elle praised Cyrus for her efforts to influence pop culture with “issues she cares most about, like climate change, abortion rights, and housing inequality.” For them that makes her an “empath, and a vulnerable soul who wants to help protect other vulnerable souls.” Sure thing.

She touted a “modern and complex” view on the institution of marriage, which should make any self-respecting gentlemen’s head spin. Miley claimed, “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that.”

“I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word,” she added.

This liberated view of female expression also characterizes Miley’s zealous views on the climate change debate. She likened earth to a scorned woman, claiming, “And nature’s female. When she’s angry, don’t fuck with her. That’s the way that I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry.” Well that’s compelling. Like a woman “forced” to carry a pregnancy to full term, Miley said we just “take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child.”

It’s such an issue for her that she has considered not having kids: “Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that.” We really wonder how her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, is able to handle all this.

LifeNews Note: Gabriel Hays writes for Newsbusters, where this originally appeared.