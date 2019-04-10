Cory Booker Sponsors Bill for Humane Treatment of Kittens, Votes Against Bill to Stop Infanticide

One of the Democratic presidential candidates seeking to oust President Donald Trump recently co-sponsored a bill that shows Americans where his priorities lie.

Pro-abortion New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker sponsored a bill in March called the K.I.T.T.E.N. Act: Kittens in Traumatic Testing Ends Now. The aptly-named bill seeks to put an end to animal testing using kittens, the Washington Free Beacon reports.

Ironically, Booker opposes protections for unborn babies – and babies who survive abortions.

The animal protection bill came after word got out that Department of Agriculture was testing suspect Chinese meat on cats, posing a potentially fatal risk to young cats.

However, the bill was introduced to the U.S. Senate just a week after Booker and many of his fellow Democrats blocked legislation that would require doctors to provide medical care to newborn children who survived abortions, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Apparently for Booker and his colleagues, baby kittens deserve to have legal protections, but defenseless baby humans are not deemed worthy of this right. Rather, he would subject children to infanticide than protect them.

Lauren Fine, a spokeswoman for pro-life U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise said: “There is nothing more valuable than human life, and as a society we must defend it at every stage…It’s unfathomable that Democrats can find time to defend the lives of kittens, but at the same time are vehemently opposed to even the consideration of legislation designed to protect infants born alive during an abortion from being killed,” WBCK News reported.

As appalling as this is, Booker’s bill falls right in line with much of his legislative history. LifeNews reported that the New Jersey senator has a 100-percent pro-abortion voting record. According to the National Right to Life Committee, Booker has voted on abortion 14 times during the course of his Senate career and has voted in favor of abortion every time.

While the Department of Agriculture has announced it will no longer conduct testing on kittens, countless children every day are not granted the same protections. As the presidential election looms closer, citizens must hold presidential candidates like Booker accountable for their skewed set of priorities.