Actress Laura Gomez: Women Are “Born” Abortion Activists, “Being a Woman is a Political Act”

Actress Laura Gomez tried to inspire abortion activists ahead of the midterm elections Saturday by claiming women are “born” political activists for Planned Parenthood.

Gomez, who stars in “Orange is the New Black,” and her fellow abortion activists did not seem to realize the irony of her statement while volunteering for the largest abortion chain in America.

The actress was in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday to help Planned Parenthood campaign for pro-abortion Gov. Tom Wolf, the Reading Eagle reports.

“Being a woman is a political act in itself,” Gomez said at a campaign event recorded by PennLive. “You are born an activist without meaning to, because you are every day fighting for your rights.”

But women would not have the ability to fight for their rights if they had not first been given the right to life by their mothers. Every year, Planned Parenthood destroys the lives and rights of about 320,000 unborn babies in abortions.

What’s more, Planned Parenthood fights to make sure women do not have any rights before birth, not even the freedom from discrimination because of their sex, race or abilities. The abortion chain spends millions of dollars fighting against laws that protect mothers and unborn babies – even late-term unborn babies who could survive outside the womb.

Gomez’s comment also ignored the millions of women who realize that abortions destroy human rights. Some of the strongest, most prominent pro-life leaders in America today are women. These are women who work tirelessly in the face of threats, vandalism, harassment and other hostilities to support unborn babies and their mothers.

“Being a woman is a political act. Every day, you’re *fighting* for your rights.” — @MsLauraGomez on getting out the vote with @PPAdvocatesPA #PinkOutTheVote #TakeItBack https://t.co/pZXpkXfb4i — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 29, 2018

Gomez claimed Planned Parenthood is a “lifeline” for many women and urged voters to support pro-abortion candidates.

She talked about moving to the United States and receiving health care at Planned Parenthood before she had health insurance. At one visit, Gomez said they found a lump on her breast; fortunately, it was not anything serious.

“Nothing major, but what it could have been it was prevented by the help I was provided by Planned Parenthood,” she said. “Why is there a war against an organization that is trying to help us?”

But it isn’t Planned Parenthood’s breast cancer screenings or routine medical exams or even birth control programs that Americans oppose. It’s Planned Parenthood’s agenda pushing abortions for any reason up to birth and taxpayer-funded abortions that trouble so many. It’s Planned Parenthood’s alleged profits from the sales of aborted babies’ body parts and the lies it tells mothers about abortion that disturb so many.

If Planned Parenthood truly wants to help women, it would end its abortion business and focus on providing true health care services to women and girls. But the truth is that those real health care services (of which it has been offering fewer and fewer, according to it own annual reports) do not make it money. Abortion is big business, not real women’s health care. And that appears to be the real motive behind Planned Parenthood’s fight.