Nancy Pelosi: Pro-Lifers are “Dumb” For Believing Life Begins at Conception

Never mind that science has confirmed for some time that human life begins at conception and the union of sperm and egg creates a unique human being with a DNA code that matches no one else ever conceived.

Nancy Pelosi believes pro-life advocates who think human life starts at conception are just “dumb.”

Politico has the quote:

At Planned Parenthood’s annual gala last night, attendees and your PULSEr stopped laughing at comedian and emcee Tig Notaro just long enough to watch Nancy Pelosi receive the Margaret Sanger award for her work defending abortion rights. In her acceptance speech, Pelosi slammed abortion opponents, especially criticized the “personhood” laws some of them are pushing and said the struggle for reproductive rights will continue whatever SCOTUS decides on the contraception mandate.

–“When you see how closed their minds are or oblivious or whatever it is — dumb — then you know what the fight is about,” Pelosi said. “Whatever happens with the court…we must remember these battles will not be the end of the fight,” she added. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was also awarded.

Here’s how Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony List reacted, in an email to LifeNews:

Last night, Nancy Pelosi accepted Planned Parenthood’s highest honor – the Margaret Sanger Award – at their annual gala. Now, that’s enough to make most people’s blood boil.

Sanger – the founder of Planned Parenthood – was a racist eugenicist who called African Americans, immigrants and the poor “human weeds,” “reckless breeders,” “spawning… human beings who never should have been born.”

But wait until you read this – Politico is reporting that, in accepting the award, Pelosi called pro-lifers “dumb,” “closed-minded,” and “oblivious.” I don’t know how you feel right now after reading this, but frankly, I think pro-lifers should take these insults as a badge of honor.

Pelosi knows that abortion on-demand is absolutely indefensible, so she’s resorted to elementary school name-calling.

How is it “dumb” that we accept the scientific fact that life begins at conception?

And how is it “close-minded” that we want to protect women when study after study shows just how much abortion hurts women?

The truth is, I think we got under Nancy Pelosi’s skin yesterday.

You see, pro-lifers across the country participated in a TweetFest social media campaign to educate Nancy Pelosi about Margaret Sanger’s hateful legacy.

She was a well known eugenicist who thought birth control and abortion were the best way to “create a race of thoroughbreds.” Sanger believed in forced sterilization of “the feeble minded,” and said that “the most merciful thing that a large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”

We presented Nancy Pelosi with facts about Margaret Sanger, and instead of attempting to defend the indefensible, she resorted to name calling instead.