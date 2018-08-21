Chelsea Handler Ironically Pushes Abortion: “Fight for the Rights of Our Daughters”

Another day, another apocalyptic warning from Planned Parenthood or NARAL through the voice of a Hollywood type. Today it’s one those two titans of the Abortion Industry’s favorite voices—pro-abortion comedian Chelsea Handler—who we see in a 2:51 long video titled, “This is not a drill.”

Handler, in this instance, is teaming up with NARAL. Her You Tube video is part of “the run-up to the ‘Unite for Justice’ day of action on Aug. 26,” according to Bustle’s Molly Longman. “There will be at least 92 events in 42 states, according to a NARAL press release. During the events, people from across the country will protest to demand that their senators vote against [Judge Brett] Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”

In her rush to terrorize her audience. Handler zips right pass the old “back alley abortion” canard to threats of imprisonment: “What could be more important than fighting for the rights of our daughters, mothers, and sisters not to be thrown in jail for making decisions about their own bodies and futures.”

And

Let’s be crystal clear: abortion rights, and by proxy, women’s ability to be equal partners in society, is on the line in this fight. Brett Kavanaugh will turn back the clock on decades’ worth of progress for women.

Besides being a staple of pro-abortion rhetoric for decades, this smacks of Chelsea Clinton’s insistence that Roe opened the workplace floodgates for women and in the process poured $3.5 trillion into the economy.

My favorite line was the conspiracy about the rich “anti-choicers.” This coming from someone speaking for the Abortion Industry which has been subsidized by billionaires such as George Soros and Warren Buffett. Handler intones ominously

For decades, a multi-million dollar extreme anti-choice movement has quietly and aggressively taken away our rights in state legislature, in courts, and now from within the Trump administration.

“Multi-million dollar”? Who knew?

Quick reminder. The confirmation hearings for Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court are set to begin September 4. We will keep you updated at NRL News Today.

