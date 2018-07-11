Meghan Markle is “Pleased” Ireland Voted to Kill Babies in Abortions

British royal bride Meghan Markle waded into the abortion debate Tuesday, supposedly by saying she was “pleased” that Ireland voted to repeal its constitutional protections for unborn babies.

Markle and Prince Harry are visiting Ireland this week in their first official trip overseas as a married couple. The Irish Sun reports Markle allegedly expressed her support for abortion during a summer party with Irish political leaders and celebrities Tuesday at Glencairn.

“A pleasure to meet Prince Harry & the Duchess of Sussex at the British Ambassador’s Residence this evening,” Irish political leader Catherine Noone wrote on Twitter. “The Duchess & I had a chat about the recent referendum result. She watched with interest & was pleased to see the result.”

In May, Ireland voted to repeal its Eight Amendment, which protected unborn babies’ right to life. Now, politicians are considering radical pro-abortion legislation that would legalize abortion up to six months of pregnancy, force taxpayers to fund abortions and force religious hospitals to abort unborn babies.

Noone, a strong advocate of abortion on demand, later deleted the tweet after people raised concerns about British royal protocol.

The Irish Independent reports:

Some online critics claimed that the former Suits actress had breached royal protocol which prevents them from expressing political views. Ms Noone denied this, she admitted that the tweet was ill-judged and promptly deleted it. She told Independent.ie: “I deleted it because it was unintentionally misleading – the Duchess was not in any way political.”

But according to the Daily Beast, Markle allegedly expressed her support for abortion to others, too. Una Mullally, a pro-abortion political campaigner and journalist, implied that Markle also talked with her about supporting abortion during the party.

“Great to chat with Meghan Markle, Duchess Of Sussex, about Repeal and the importance of her feminist activism,” Mullally wrote. “So important to have people in her position championing women’s rights.”

Great to chat with Meghan Markle, Duchess Of Sussex, about Repeal and the importance of her feminist activism. So important to have people in her position championing women’s rights. Total sounder! pic.twitter.com/Vjdquo45CP — Una Mullally (@UnaMullally) July 10, 2018