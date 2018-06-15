Melinda Gates Slams President Trump for Defunding International Planned Parenthood

Abortion activist Melinda Gates, the wife of Microsoft founder and CEO Bill Gates, is attacking President Donald Trump for his decision last year to defund the International Planned Parenthood abortion business.

Last year, President Trump implemented the Mexico City Policy that prevents taxpayer funding of organizations that promote and perform abortions overseas. The policy resulted in revoking over $100 million dollars for the Planned Parenthood abortion business’ international component. It also resulted in Planned Parenthood and a British-based abortion business called Marie Stopes International closing down some of their pro-abortion activities.

While pro-life organizations have hailed the policy as getting American taxpayers out of the abortion industry overseas and moving that funding to organizations that provide women’s health care without pushing abortion, Melinda Gates is not happy about the pro life policy.

She falsely calls the pro-life policy a gag rule that prevents abortion companies from pushing abortion. Abortion advocates are still entitled to the funds as long as they don’t promote or perform abortions but Planned Parenthood and MarieStopes International were more interested in pushing their global abortion agenda then promoting legitimate Women’s Health.

Here is more about what Melinda Gates had to say about the policy:

Melinda Gates has said the increased anti-abortion restrictions placed on foreign family planning clinics under Donald Trump are “very troubling”. Yet she said the Trump administration has expanded the Mexico City policy “very broadly”, so foreign “reproductive health organisations have to say, even if you’re not receiving government funding for […] abortions, you won’t even do these [abortions] in your clinic with funding, say, from the UK or from France. “And that is very troubling.” “He [Trump] is proposing not funding family planning and that is a huge problem,” she said. “If you believe in women, you fund family planning and so I’m counting on Congress in the US to hold up US funding on family planning.”

The International Planned Parenthood Federation performed more than 1 million abortions in 2016, an increase of 13.5 percent over 2015, and received more than $27 million in U.S. government grants in 2015-2016 under pro-abortion President Barack Obama.

The new Trump administration policy did not cut any international funding either, meaning more funds are available to groups that provide true medical care to struggling communities across the globe.

The truth is the Mexico City policy only hurt the abortion industry. It has affected just four groups out of more than 700 that receive international aid, according to a report by the U.S. Department of State. IPPF and Marie Stopes International, a British-based abortion chain, are two of the four that refused to comply.

In May, Reuters reported IPPF shut down 22 programs in sub-Saharan Africa as a result of the policy, and several more are slated to close this summer. Marie Stopes International also shut down several of its programs in Africa this year.

The two pro-abortion groups received millions of American tax dollars under Obama to push abortions in Africa. Most African countries prohibit the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

Marie Stopes has been accused of doing hundreds of illegal, unsafe abortions in Africa. And late last year, parents and community leaders in Kitui, Kenya were outraged after learning that Marie Stopes workers allegedly came into their children’s school and implanted long-lasting contraceptive devices into girls as young as 14 without their parents’ knowledge or consent.

The Mexico City Policy was in place during the entirety of the Bush administration, but President Barack Obama rescinded it during his first week in office. Named for a 1984 population conference where President Ronald Reagan initially announced it, the policy made it so family planning funds could only go to groups that would agree to not do abortions or lobby foreign nations to overturn their pro-life laws.