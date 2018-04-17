Parents Organize “Sex Ed Sit Out” to Protest Planned Parenthood Sex Ed Classes Targeting Kids

Concerned parents nationwide are setting aside April 23 to protest the radical sex agenda that is being pushed on public school children.

Families participating in the “Sex Ed Sit Out” plan to keep their children home from school that day to protest “the graphic nature of sex education” in many public schools. Some schools even rely on Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion business in America, to teach children about sex.

“Parents have a right to know what’s being taught on school grounds,” organizer and mom Elizabeth Johnston told LifeZette. “Your children belong to you, not educational bureaucrats, and certainly not Planned Parenthood or the Human Rights Campaign — the largest LGBT political lobby in the United States. Demand to see with your own eyes what’s being taught.”

Johnston said their grassroots protest began with a group of moms on social media. It later grew into an international movement, with groups from Canada and Australia also participating.

More information is available at SexEdSitOut.com. The website offers resources for parents who want to participate or learn more.

Lifezette reports more about the parents’ reasons for the protest:

“The American College of Pediatricians applauds these parents for demanding the best for all children — namely, sexual risk avoidance curricula,” Michelle Cretella, M.D., president of the American College of Pediatricians, told LifeZette in an email. A mom herself, Cretella is a pediatrician and an expert in adolescent mental and sexual health. “The failure of so-called comprehensive sex ed to delay sexual activity, and to decrease teen pregnancy and disease, was documented even by the Obama administration,” she noted. “It most certainly does sexualize our children at very young ages.” And “it is no wonder why,” she continued. “All adhere to the Sexuality Information and Education Guidelines, which were created by Planned Parenthood and LGBT activist organizations that call for sex ed to begin in kindergarten. And let’s never forget that the healthiest behavior for all teens — sexual abstinence — is detrimental to Planned Parenthood’s bottom line.”

Last year, President Donald Trump’s administration cut taxpayer funding to Planned Parenthood’s sex education programs. HHS spokesman Mark Vafiades told the New York Times last year that there is very little evidence that the program to prevent teen pregnancies was successful.

Recently, parents in Rocklin, California and Farifax County, Virginia have expressed concerns after discovering “gender-bending” and “graphic sex education” programs being taught to children as young as age 5, the group notes.

LifeNews has reported similar concerns in other communities. In March, parents of Monrovia, California middle school students expressed concern after learning that the abortion chain Planned Parenthood was invited to a student health fair without their knowledge.

Similarly, in February, a North Carolina school board voted to cancel a Planned Parenthood sex education program for its middle school students after many parents raised concerns.

According to a CBS report, the parents said Planned Parenthood’s “Get Real” curriculum “encourages sixth graders to feel ‘comfortable and ready’ for sex. The petition says the curriculum provides flash cards outlining proper condom usage, for ‘vaginal, oral or anal sex’ and recommends the usage of ‘non-microwavable saran wrap’ as a prophylactic for certain non-reproductive sex acts.”

Something similar happened in Michigan in 2017 when parents found out the abortion chain was planning to teach sex education to their children.

Last August, a Pennsylvania school district also rejected a plan to put a Planned Parenthood-run facility inside Reading High School after massive public protests.

LifeNews recently discovered pro-abortion biases in a bestselling American government textbook as well.

Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion group in the United States, aborting more than 320,000 unborn babies every year. The abortion chain also teaches sex education in public schools across the country, and promotes risky sexual behavior to vulnerable young teens at its clinics.

In 2014, Live Action release an undercover video series showing Planned Parenthood employees encouraging young teens to participate in sado-masochistic sexual activities, including gagging, whipping, asphyxiation, shopping at sex stores and viewing pornography.

LifeNews also reported Planned Parenthood’s booklet for HIV-positive youth, “Healthy, Happy and Hot,” tells young people that it is their “human right” to not tell their partner that they have HIV.

The abortion giant also publishes multiple “resources” for children and teenagers concerning sexual activity. These materials claim to provide “age appropriate” sex education to children starting at age 4.