Charlie Gard Dies After Life Support is Switched Off: Mother Says “Our Beautiful Boy is Gone”

Charlie Gard has passed away after his life support was switched off today. His parents said in a post on social media that “our beautiful boy” is gone.

Charlie was at the center of a massive international debate after the hospital where he was receiving treatment for a rare disease refused to allow an experimental treatment to help him and also refused transferring him to another hospital that would allow the treatment.

Charlie’s parents took their fight to numerous courts to protect his life but to no avail. Each of the courts and a British judge argued that it was in Charlie’s best interest to be removed from the life support.

Charlie’s mother, Connie, said: “Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie.”